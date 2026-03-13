SXSW 2026 Review: GRIND, The Gig Economy Is Killing Gen Z, Literally.

The gig economy is killing Gen Z, and Grind has something to say about it. This anthology film from directors Brea Grant (12 Hour Shift), Chelsea Stardust (Satanic Panic), and Ed Dougherty explores the unique and exquisite pains of making ends meet in a brave new world where a full-time job can feel like a pipe dream.

Composed of four main interconnected segments co-written by Grant and Dougherty, Grind takes on the many ways that The Man takes advantage of the little people who are just barely scraping by. Episodes imagining the various real and imagines horrors of social media influencer culture, the perils of food delivery drivers, the degradation of the human soul experienced by content moderators, and those who dare to attempt to stabilize their menial jobs through unionization take the very real struggle of trying to make a living from inside of a system that never views workers as anything more than faceless cogs. It’s defiantly unsubtle and painfully relatable.

In the first story Jessika Van plays Sarah, a struggling influencer who can’t seem to muster the right combination of personality traits to push bougie leggings onto her dwindling set of followers. Just as she is about to throw in the towel, another influencer lets her in on a little secret: if she doesn’t get her numbers up, she’s going to get the axe. Literally.

The whole operation is presided over by the impossibly pretty and perfect Founder, played with characteristic charm by genre film legend Barbara Crampton, whose beaming smile quickly turns threatening as their numbers drop. After that, it’s off to the races with the other segments exploring the uniquely bizarre industries that have become emblematic of American late-stage capitalism.

Ever wonder what happens between the time you place your order in a delivery app and when it magically appears on your doorstep? Why don’t you follow Benny (Vinny Thomas) as he attempts to hustle to earn a surprisingly big tip from a particularly fussy customer with a challenging series of instructions. Imagine Run Lola Run crossed with Saw, and you start to get the idea. At this point, it feels like many members of Gen Z have at least tried some kind of app-based delivery gig, and every one of them has some horror story to tell, this one doesn’t feel that far from the truth.

The last two stories, one following Joel (Christopher Rodriguez Marquette) as he descends into content moderation hell with the promise of a real salaried corporate job on the other end, and the other, an ensemble piece examining the potential dangers of unionizing a corporate coffee shop, send Grind into truly bonkers, delirious places. Apart from being an incredibly prescient snapshot into a society that values productivity over people, Grind is also a very funny, very gory film with big ideas and a staunch disdain for subtext, which I find refreshing.

Whether it’s a literal axman coming to terminate an employee who isn’t meeting her numbers, or a company mascot come to life visiting a diverse crew of rebellious baristas in order to quell a very minor labor dispute, Grind sees the absurdity in our downfall, and meets it with a well-timed, extravagant sense of humor. The various FX and production teams deserve special mention as well, as each of the film’s stories feature plenty of practical effects goodness, growing more and more ridiculous as we wind our way to the conclusion.

A particularly fascinating element of Grind is that it is the rare anthology film whose wraparound serves an actual purpose. Crampton’s Founder makes several appearances throughout the film, as does Joel’s corporate boss, played by the hilarious Rob Huebel, illustrating that though we often see these industries as distinct, in reality they are often interconnected in ways that is chilling to imagine. When a gig worker leaves one hustle for another in an effort to make ends meet, they are really just opening a different door in another wing of a deeply corrupt and inhumane warehouse, rather than escaping.

With all it has to say about the declining state of the modern workforce, Grind never takes the eye off the prize, to make all of this existential dread entertaining. In that respect it is a resounding success, a hysterical takedown of gig work culture, paying tribute to the millions of young adults trapped in a cycle of perpetual near-poverty while also taking a moment here and there to turn that lens onto the middle-management gurus who keep the whole system in stasis. Poignant, relatable, and gleefully gory, Grind is a middle finger to The Man that we can all get behind.