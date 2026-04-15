Calgary Underground 2026: Curtain Raiser

Claire's Hat: The Unmaking of a Film

I remember fondly being at the premiere of Bruce McDonald's Picture Claire back in the day, and digging the film, which was a reasonably high-budget feature film (with Hollywood stars Mickey Rourke, Juliette Lewis, and Gina Gershon) that did the unthinkable: It let Toronto play itself, with very specific neighbourhoods (mainly Kensington Market) being showcased when Toronto was only a generic American city on the big screen for production tax breaks.

The unfortunate timing of that premiere was September 10, 2001. The world would change in a big way at 9am on the following day. So the film was lost, forgotten, and the few people who did see it generally disliked it.

McDonald went then went rogue, and recut the picture in a very unconventional way, a way that seemed to upset the film's money men, and he has been lowkey screening this version, Claire's Hat, on and off for years.

Bruce is in Calgary for Canada Film Day (on the eve of CUFF) to host a screening of his cult classic rock n' road picture, Hard Core Logo, and he will also be around to further discuss what exactly went off the rails with Picture Claire.