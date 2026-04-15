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Calgary Underground 2026: Curtain Raiser

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada
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Growing considerably over the last five years, the Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) has been continuing its mission as a fan-focused festival. Simultaneously, it has steadily increased the number of Canadian and International talents converging on the city for 10 days of socializing and cinema with its subversive curation. It is second only to Montreal's Fantasia for this kind of smorgasbord of genre programming in Canada.

CUFF, in its 23rd year, has become the de facto gateway to offbeat cinema oddities for Canada’s mid-west. A mixture of documentary and fiction features from the festival circuit that would not otherwise grace screens in this part of the country, it is a showcase and launch pad for the work of Alberta talent, and industry gathering. Every year, the double-decker Globe Cinema becomes a pulsating heartbeat in the otherwise quiet West End of the city as the oil execs and office-tower dwellers flee for the suburbs, and the Punks-nextdoor get warm up their bass guitars up at Vern's. 
 
The ScreenAnarchy staff has had a taste of a few of these offerings in other places, and have spoken about them at length, which allows for a curtain raiser, so this post will be less heavy on speculative anticipation, and function more as a guide to what we are excited to see shake the pillars of The Globe for the next 10 days, from April 16-26, with a bonus screening of Bruce McDonald's Hard Core Logo as part of Canada's National Film Day to act as a kind pre-game warm up. 
 
Browse through the gallery below for a sampler of what we love, or think we might like. 


J Hurtado, Shelagh Rowan-Legg and Rino Lu contributed to this story.

Hokum

The opening night film, Damian McCarthy's supernatural horror, Hokum, stars the versatile Adam Scott (Severance, Party Down, and of course Hot Tub Time Machine 2) as a flippant writer being punished for his sins in a haunted hotel.

According to our own J Hurtado, Hokum puts "McCarthy into the upper echelon of contemporary horror filmmakers alongside people like Ari Aster and Oz Perkins." This is high praise indeed.

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