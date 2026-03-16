SXSW 2026 Review: MAM, Making a Dream Come True Is Hard Work

Stop me if you've heard this one before: a man moves to NYC with dreams of opening his own restaurant.

Mam

The film enjoys its U.S. premiere at SXSW 2026. Visit the film's official festival page for more information.

Many would-be restaurateurs have crashed and burned in pursuit of their culinary dreams, especially in a high-pressure zone, such as Manhattan. Nevertheless, that's precisely the reason why Jerald has moved there.

Hailing from a small town in Texas, Jerald became intrigued by Vietnamese cuisine, prompting him to move to Vietnam to soak in the culture and learn from native cooks how to properly prepare dishes. After leaving, he decided to move to New York City's Chinatown in order to fully absorb the local environment and pursue his dream of opening his own restaurant.

As the film begins, he is working in a Chinese restaurant during the day as a busser -- when he asks the taciturn owner, Chen, if he can cook, he receives a brusque denial -- and evenings and weekends at a nearby spice shop, whose owner, Tuan, is much friendlier. What neither of them know, though, is that Jerald spends his nights in the basement of Chen's closed restaurant, experimenting and fine-tuning his own recipes for Vietnamese food, and devising his own spices and flavors.

Then he sleeps for a few hours in his parked car.

It's not an idyllic lifestyle, but it's meant to be temporary. Jerald has already lined up a prospective location for his dream restaurant, and has been making payments to Mr. Lee, the property owner; in the meantime, he's scrimping and saving, and making plans.

One day, Chen decides to retire as a chef and hires the hard-working Nhung as the new cook. Obviously, Jerald is not happy that Chen didn't even consider him as a cook, and he doesn't think Nhung is any better than he would have been.

As Jerald and Nhung get to know each other by their work habits and dispositions, warily at first, they become more comfortable with the idea that they may be kindred spirits and develop a healthier working relationship. Nhung has moved from Vietnam and is living with her two children in her sister's tiny apartment, and her work ethic mirrors Jerald's hard-working, culinary-focused lifestyle.

Gradually, they develop a plan to help Jerald realize his dream, together with Nhung, but it will take more hard work -- much more hard work -- and a few breaks from others to have any hope of succeeding.

Director Nan Feix has made music videos, short films, documentaries, television series, and commercials, per an official site, which helps to explain why Mam feels quite unique and works so well. Charming and irresistible, this is a quintessential NYC movie that captures the buzzy energy vibe of Chinatown.

Authentically-grounded, kinetic, and vivid, Mam feels like an early 80s indie success story that comes alive on the big screen.

Viewer beware: This movie also made me very, very hungry.

