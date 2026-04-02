OVER YOUR DEAD BODY: Watch The Red Band Trailer For Jorma Taccone's Black Action Comedy

The red band trailer and a new poster have been unvealed for Jorma Taccone's black action comedy, Over Your Dead Body, the English-language remake of Tommy Wirkola's The Trip. The new version stars Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Timothy Olyphant, and Juliette Lewis.

When miserable couple Dan and Lisa retreat to a remote cabin for a romantic reset, each arrives with a secret plan to murder the other. Their carefully plotted traps and counterplots quickly unravel when a dangerous crew crashes the weekend with plans of their own. As the toxic getaway spirals into chaotic carnage, Dan and Lisa must survive the intruders, each other, and figure out if they want to save their marriage or survive it.

Thankfully, Taccone and his team of co-conspirators do not skimp on the surprises or the gore as this version of the film might be even more violent and surprising than the original.

Uproariously funny, absolutely brutal in its disregard for the structural integrity of the human body, and lightning paced with jokes and stunts coming fast and furious, Over Your Dead Body is a definite winner for fans of bloodthirsty black comedy.