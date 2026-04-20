Opening This Week: OVER YOUR DEAD BODY Couple Trouble, FUZE Heist Thrills, OMAHA Grounded

The widest release in movie theaters this week is Antoine Fuqua's Michael, a musical bio-drama starring Jaafar Jackson as his uncle, the so-called King of Pop, which does not sound like a genre film to me, the self-called King of Managing This Site.

So, instead, our guide to genre fare opening this week in movie theaters will stick to our favorite type of pictures: the bloody and the beautiful.

We start with four films that our reviewers have already seen at festivals.

Over Your Dead Body

The film opens Friday, April 24, only in movie theaters, via Independent Film Company.

Our SXSW 2026 review by J Hurtado: "The story of an adversarial couple whose country vacation hides secrets plans that each has to murder the other, [director Jorma] Taccone takes the main storyline of the original [Tommy Wirkola's The Trip] and tweaks it just enough to make this one a must-see and a rare remake worthy of your attention."

Fuze

The film opens Friday, April 24, only in movie theaters, via Roadside Attractions and Saban Films.

Our Toronto 2025 review by Ankit Jhungwalawala: "For 80 straight minutes, Fuze is admirably engrossing, deliciously twisty, and unrelentingly pacy."

Official synopsis: "Set in contemporary London, Fuze unfolds after an unexploded World War II bomb is unearthed at a busy construction site, forcing a massive citywide evacuation. Amid the escalating tension and chaos, a daring criminal operation is set in motion--one that uses the evacuation as cover for a meticulously planned heist. As authorities race against time to contain the crisis, alliances blur and moral boundaries are crossed, the film deftly propels audiences through a series of calculated twists delivering a wildly entertaining ride."

Omaha

The film opens Friday, April 24, only in movie theaters, via Greenwich Entertainment. Visit the official site for more information.

Our Sundance 2025 review by Mel Valentin: "Offers a grounded, intimate look at a family's potentially last days together. It's the kind of small, intimate indie film typical of Sundance's past, present, and hopefully, future."

Official synopsis: "A young girl and her brother are awoken by their father and loaded into the car on an early morning in 2008. As they road trip across the American West, she discovers the truth about their seemingly spontaneous journey. A poignant, coming-of-age drama starring John Magaro (Past Lives, September 5), Molly Belle Wright, and Wyatt Solis."

Two Women

The film opens Friday, April 24, only in movie theaters, via Joint Venture. Visit the official site for more information.

Our Calgary Underground 2025 review by Kurt Halfyard: "Manages to take the piss out of the current wave of feminism, in a seemingly effortless French Canadian way. It is well-made fun, all the while sneakily delivering reasons why being an adult, a parent, a spouse, does not have to suck."

Official synopsis: "Sundance award winner Two Women is an irrepressible comedy about two mothers who refuse to settle for stagnant lives, and instead pursue the joy they need to feel alive and fulfilled."

Our writers are busy watching and writing about the next three films. Look for our reviews to be published later this week.

Two Seasons, Two Strangers

The film opens Friday, April 24, only in movie theaters, via Several Futures. Visit the official site for more information.

Official synopsis: "Based on two mangas by Yoshiharu Tsuge, who rose to underground celebrity thanks to his surrealist tales published in the pages of the bastion of Japanese avant-garde cartooning, Garo, Miyake's bifurcated live-action feature observes (and draws parallels and contrasts from) a summertime meet-cute between Nagisa and Natsuo (Yuumi Kawai and Mansaku Takada) and a snowbound winter encounter between screenwriter Li and innkeeper Benzo (Shim Eun-kyung and Shinichi Tsutsumi).

"Winner of the Golden Leopard at the Locarno Film Festival, Two Seasons, Two Strangers is at one and the same time as simple as its straightforward title suggests and immensely, exhilaratingly complex."

Mistura

The film opens Friday, April 24, only in movie theaters, via Outsider Pictures. Visit the official site for more information.

Official synopsis: "More than a film -- a heartfelt love letter to Peru. Mistura celebrates cultural diversity, food as identity, and the power of starting anew. An emotional, inspiring, and deeply Peruvian story."

Buffet Infinity

The film opens Friday, April 24, only in movie theaters, via Yellow Veil Pictures. Visit the official site for more information.

Official synopsis: "Echoing the Canadian comedy classic 'SCTV' and picking from hundreds of hours of original, low-budget TV ads to tell the sinister tale of two restaurants battling it out in the fictional town of Westridge County. Ads for insurance, used car rivals, a local religious scholar, and a recording artist converge to tell the story of an expanding sinkhole, a cult, and an ever-growing restaurant that becomes unsettlingly sentient."

Opening This Week celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

