Echoes: 2026 Might Be the Biggest Movie Year in a Decade. Or a Nasty Face-Plant.

For the first time in years, 2026 could prove to be electrifying.

The three major franchise empires are at war as they are trying to redefine themselves, especially with new DC Studios co-heads, Peter Safran and James Gunn. It's getting crazy among DC Studios, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm.

Worldwide, modern audiences have fallen victim to so-called fast content -- hello, TikTok! -- and their attention spans are smashed. It is much more challenging for major studios to keep them hooked and give them something show-stopping to buy the tickets. Promotional materials need to wow viewers, so that they rush to theaters. Then the film needs to be emotionally authentic, so as to hit them in their gut.

Studios are now on a hamster wheel of raising stakes for their films that were once the life of theaters for their visual spectacles and the heroes whom everyone loved. Sadly, this is not the case anymore; younger fans want more than just, "Here's another sequel." They want a story that should make sense for a sequel and an existence that should matter in the universe.

When Superman (2025) first launched its trailer, for example, the reactions were messy. Fans didn't want to move on from Henry Cavill's Superman. Gunn and Safran ensured that the new Superman would serve as the cornerstone of a franchise reboot that people could anticipate, instead of dread. It cut itself loose from The Dark Knight era of superheroes and made them more 'humanly flawed' heroes.

DC Studios has proved that freshness exists and something creative could be injected into one of the most fatigued cinematic franchises. Supergirl (2026) and Clayface (2026) have released impressive first looks, which look to build on the success of Superman.

Next, Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) are aiming to become new "It factors." The latter is already looking to be a fresh start for a street-level Spider-Man story, which is a contrast to the previously wearied multiverse plot.

Doomsday is more Hollywood-esque and plans to become the MCU's strongest game with a massive cast and colossal stakes, but if not done properly, it could be a nasty face-plant. In part, that's because the studio appears to be serving potential filmgoers a PSA (public service announcement) on why it used to feel gigantic by throwing everything at the screen, as yet another apocalyptic event threatens.

Lucasfilm's Star Wars is the riskiest comeback but a much-awaited one. Last week, The Mandalorian and Grogu reviews have been divided, while box office has been solid, if not spectacular. The overall impression is to offer action sequences and impressive visuals to make it a comeback cinematic event that keeps the narrative thin.

Rather than a "winner" among studio films from a financial standpoint, we are most interested in films that hit the creativity core right. The true battle for 2026 is about sincerity, emotional investment, cinematic scale, and, above all, meaning capable of cutting through the noise to command attention.

Echoes is an opinion column on film and television from the perspective of a writer based in Pakistan.

