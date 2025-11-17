NIGHT PATROL Trailer: Ryan Prows' Horror Thriller to Sink Its Teeth Into Theaters This January

An LAPD officer must put aside his differences with the area’s street gangs when he discovers a local police task force is harboring a horrific secret that endangers the residents of the housing projects he grew up in.

RLJE Films and Shudder have released the trailer for the horror thriller Night Patrol, starring Jermaine Fowler, Justin Long, RJ Cyler, Freddie Gibbs, CM Punk, YG, Flying Lotus, Dermot Mulroney, Jon Oswald, and Nicki Micheaux.

The two companies announced that they had acquired Ryan Prows' horror-thriller before it had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest back in September. Night Patrol will be exclusively in theaters on January 16, 2026. Shudder will announce a streaming premiere at a later date.