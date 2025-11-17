NIGHT PATROL Trailer: Ryan Prows' Horror Thriller to Sink Its Teeth Into Theaters This January
An LAPD officer must put aside his differences with the area’s street gangs when he discovers a local police task force is harboring a horrific secret that endangers the residents of the housing projects he grew up in.
RLJE Films and Shudder have released the trailer for the horror thriller Night Patrol, starring Jermaine Fowler, Justin Long, RJ Cyler, Freddie Gibbs, CM Punk, YG, Flying Lotus, Dermot Mulroney, Jon Oswald, and Nicki Micheaux.
The two companies announced that they had acquired Ryan Prows' horror-thriller before it had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest back in September. Night Patrol will be exclusively in theaters on January 16, 2026. Shudder will announce a streaming premiere at a later date.
"I am thrilled that we’re partnering with RLJE and Shudder to bring NIGHT PATROL to theaters — it’s been a long road to get here, and we couldn’t have asked for a better team to help push this fun, rollercoaster of a film out into the world,” said director Ryan Prows. “ I’m beyond excited we get to blast our wild film far and wide to a hungry, unsuspecting audience.""NIGHT PATROL is an audacious, high-stakes horror-thriller with a powerhouse ensemble cast and heart-pounding tension," said Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films Mark Ward commented. "Blending community grit, suspense and unflinching intensity led by Ryan Prows, this acquisition marks a dream-realized moment for us going into its world premiere."
