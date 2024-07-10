BLACK EYED SUSAN Trailer: Scooter McCrae's Erotic Sci-fi Drama to Premiere at Fantasia
When we first wrote about Scooter McCrae's erotic sci-fi drama, Black Eyed Susan, back in Septermber, we knew it was going to leave a mark. All set to have its World Premiere at Fantasia during the final weekend the first trailer has arrived and it does nothing to ease our anxiety about watching it.
Black Eyed Susan is a Vinegar Syndrome Production in association with Not the Funeral Home and Moose + Squirrel. It was filmed on Super 16mm film and the musical score was created by the legendary Italian composer Fabio Frizzi (The Beyond, Zombie).
The film's cast includes Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night, 2023's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game), model Yvonne Emilie Thälker, Marc Romeo, and ex-WWE Superstar Scott Fowler.
The trailer is below, along with a quartet of images. One of the images is NSFW.
Legendary underground filmmaker Scooter McCrae (SHATTER DEAD, SIXTEEN TONGUES) returns after a 21-year absence from feature filmmaking with the bold, vulgar, and deeply thought-provoking BLACK EYED SUSAN. Simultaneously brutally challenging and deeply vulnerable, the latest from the New York-based provocateur appropriates bleeding-edge science fiction concepts to address the seemingly-endless lengths that men will go to satisfy their darkest impulses without questioning the consequences of their actions.In the film, down-on-his-luck Derek (Damien Maffei, THE STRANGERS: PREY AT NIGHT) is hired by a shady tech industrialist to "test" Susan (Yvonne Emilie Thälker, in a striking feature debut), a lifelike robot built for the purpose of receiving and "enjoying" sexual abuse. Initially hesitant to take part, Derek accepts, but quickly finds himself drawn to Susan's developing personality and inquisitive nature. As the robot's expanding humanity chips away at him and he learns more about his own secret desires, he questions if what he's been tasked to do - even to a robot - should ever be condoned.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.