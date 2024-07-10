BLACK EYED SUSAN Trailer: Scooter McCrae's Erotic Sci-fi Drama to Premiere at Fantasia

Black Eyed Susan, When we first wrote about Scooter McCrae's erotic sci-fi drama, back in Septermber , we knew it was going to leave a mark. All set to have its World Premiere at Fantasia during the final weekend the first trailer has arrived and it does nothing to ease our anxiety about watching it.

Black Eyed Susan is a Vinegar Syndrome Production in association with Not the Funeral Home and Moose + Squirrel. It was filmed on Super 16mm film and the musical score was created by the legendary Italian composer Fabio Frizzi (The Beyond, Zombie).

The film's cast includes Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night, 2023's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game), model Yvonne Emilie Thälker, Marc Romeo, and ex-WWE Superstar Scott Fowler.

The trailer is below, along with a quartet of images. One of the images is NSFW.