WOLF CREEK LEGACY: John Jarratt Returns to Relaunch Beloved Aussie Horror Series

During the rise of the torture porn genre few films were as popular as the Wolf Creek films out of Australia. The villain Mick Taylor, played by John Jarratt, proved to be a formidable foe, dispatching tourists that dared cross him while traversing the Australian outback.

Back then, we only got two Wolf Creek pics, so we're due for an update on how old Mick Taylor is doing. Turns out old age hasn't softened the bugger.

This time around it’s a family of American tourists who wander innocently into Taylor’s hunting grounds. When the parents sacrifice themselves to save their children, the kids find themselves alone, lost and hunted in the vast Australian wilderness. Will this fresh prey – two wily, resourceful Zoomers – prove harder for the ageing predator to consume?

Deadline is reporting that a relaunch of the Wolf Creek films is underway with a third film called Wolf Creek Legacy. The title of the article suggests that the new chapter of the franchise is being presented to buyers here in Toronto at TIFF. Though there is no official word of that in the body of the article itself.