WOLF CREEK LEGACY: John Jarratt Returns to Relaunch Beloved Aussie Horror Series
During the rise of the torture porn genre few films were as popular as the Wolf Creek films out of Australia. The villain Mick Taylor, played by John Jarratt, proved to be a formidable foe, dispatching tourists that dared cross him while traversing the Australian outback.
Back then, we only got two Wolf Creek pics, so we're due for an update on how old Mick Taylor is doing. Turns out old age hasn't softened the bugger.
This time around it’s a family of American tourists who wander innocently into Taylor’s hunting grounds. When the parents sacrifice themselves to save their children, the kids find themselves alone, lost and hunted in the vast Australian wilderness. Will this fresh prey – two wily, resourceful Zoomers – prove harder for the ageing predator to consume?
Deadline is reporting that a relaunch of the Wolf Creek films is underway with a third film called Wolf Creek Legacy. The title of the article suggests that the new chapter of the franchise is being presented to buyers here in Toronto at TIFF. Though there is no official word of that in the body of the article itself.
Creator Greg Mclean is back to reignite the franchise as a producer while John Jarratt, who plays Outback serial-killer Mick Taylor, returns in the lead role. Resident Evil producer Jeremy Bolt is newly aboard, as is Sean Lahiff as director. Lahiff was editor on Wolf Creek 2 so knows his way around the franchise. Kristian Moliere (The Babadook) and Bianca Martino also produce.Mclean said: “I’ve always believed in the power of fresh perspectives, and that’s why I’m thrilled to introduce Sean Lahiff as the director of Wolf Creek Legacy. Sean isn’t just stepping into this world; he’s been a part of it for years. This new chapter in the Wolf Creek saga is something I’m incredibly excited about: it’s a bold new story that honors the roots of the franchise while pushing it into new, uncharted territory.”Lahiff added: “I aim to deliver the horror and suspense that fans of the Wolf Creek franchise and wider genre theatre goers expect but to add a new depth to the story. We’re exploring the psychological terror of being hunted, the fear and resilience of these young characters, and the nightmarish quality of the Outback itself. This is a story that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats, but it will also tap into something deeper – the primal fears that dark fairytales have always played on.”
