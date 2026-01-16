THE MORTUARY ASSISTANT Official Trailer: Live Action Adaptation of Horror Video Game in Theaters Next Month

Fans of the DarkStone Digital game, The Mortuary Assitant, have likely been looking forward to the live action adaptation of the horror video game. That wait will come to a end when the fim hits theaters nationwide on February 13th, followed by its streaming release on Shudder, on March 27th.

The official trailer arrived today. See for yourself, down below, if director Jeremiah Kipp and their stars Willa Holland and Paul Sparks stuck the landing.

From The Team That Brought Audiences TERRIFIER Comes

THE MORTUARY ASSISTANT

A Film Adaptation Based on the Best-Selling Horror Video Game

In Theaters Nationwide On February 13th, 2026

Streaming On Shudder March 27th, 2026

Named One of IndieWire’s "Buzziest New Nightmares" In 2026

Epic Pictures and Dread, the genre specialty releasing label of Epic, today announced nationwide theatrical release plans for Shudder’s THE MORTUARY ASSISTANT, the highly anticipated feature film adaptation of the best-selling horror video game from creator Brian Clarke. Directed by Jeremiah Kipp (Slapface) and starring Willa Holland (Arrow) and Paul Sparks (Boardwalk Empire), THE MORTUARY ASSISTANT will be released in theaters nationwide on February 13th, 2026 with theatrical booking handled The film will then stream on Shudder, the leading curatorial voice and cultural destination for genre entertainment on March 27th, 2026.

THE MORTUARY ASSISTANT follows newly certified mortician Rebecca Owens (Holland), who accepts a night shift at a mortuary, embalming bodies alone after hours. As disturbing events escalate, Rebecca uncovers demonic rituals, the dark secrets of her enigmatic mentor (Sparks), and her own buried trauma—racing to survive the night before her body becomes a vessel for possession.

Originally released in 2022 on PC, The Mortuary Assistant game quickly became a viral sensation and cult favorite, and made available on additional gaming platforms including Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. The film will expand on the game’s world and mythology and delve deeper into the lore of the demonic entities plaguing River Fields.

Patrick Ewald, producer and CEO of Epic Pictures said, “With THE MORTUARY ASSISTANT, we’re thrilled to translate one of gaming’s most unnerving experiences into a relentlessly immersive feature film. This is an authentic adaptation grounded in the same dread, the same characters, and the same world that made the game so unforgettable. We’re bringing River Fields Mortuary to life in full detail, building it from the ground up as a practical set to preserve its claustrophobic atmosphere and sinister realism. The result is a chilling blend of storytelling and sustained tension, and we can’t wait for audiences to step into this terrifying new chapter of horror cinema."

Writer and game creator, Brian Clarke, said, “Seeing THE MORTUARY ASSISTANT make the leap from game to film is incredibly rewarding. Fans of the game will finally witness the world they’ve explored come alive, while genre film audiences will discover a story filled with tension, dark secrets, and unforgettable scares. It’s a unique crossover that bridges two communities of horror fans in a way I’ve always imagined.”

THE MORTUARY ASSISTANT was written by Tracee Beebe and Brian Clarke. The film was produced by Patrick Ewald’s Epic Pictures via the Company’s horror division, Dread, Cole Payne’s Traverse Media and Jacob P. Heineke. Executive producers include Brian Clarke, Katie Page, Yulissa Morales, Randy Sinquefield, Patrick Fischer and Oliver Garboe.

Dread is the same company that brought audiences the original Terrifier film, continuing to push the boundaries of extreme horror. With THE MORTUARY ASSISTANT, fans can expect another thrilling, unforgettable film from a team passionate about redefining the genre.