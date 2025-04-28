Arrow Player in May: STEPPENWOLF, THE BIRTHDAY, And a Half Dozen VICES

As the month of May approaches it is time to check in with our friends at Arrow and see what they have in store for us on their streaming service. By all appearances May will appear to be a rather skint month for content but there are some real doozies coming next month.

Subscribers will not get one, nor two, nor three, or four Vice Academy movies but the whole half dozen of the lewd comedy series. The first chapter of the franchise stars horror icon Linnea Quigley, which is reason enough to take in at least the first movie.

Paul Davis's documentary Beware The Moon, the An American Werewolf in London documentary, rolls out next month. Davis was also invited to submit to May's Selects program. Their choices include A Pistol for Ringo, The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave, and The Woman.

The real meat of the programming comes at the end of month with the release of Eugenio Mira’s The Birthday, starring Corey Feldman. And there is the amazingly hard and brutal action drama from Adilkhan Yerzhanov, Steppenwolf, with does not star Corey Feldman. I have yet to see The Birthday so I am looking forward to that. Steppenwolf was one of my favorite films from last year. Yerzhanov does not make soft action dramas and Steppenwolf is capital 'H' Harrrrrrrrd.

Everything you need to know about the programming in May follows.