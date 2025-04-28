Arrow Player in May: STEPPENWOLF, THE BIRTHDAY, And a Half Dozen VICES
As the month of May approaches it is time to check in with our friends at Arrow and see what they have in store for us on their streaming service. By all appearances May will appear to be a rather skint month for content but there are some real doozies coming next month.
Subscribers will not get one, nor two, nor three, or four Vice Academy movies but the whole half dozen of the lewd comedy series. The first chapter of the franchise stars horror icon Linnea Quigley, which is reason enough to take in at least the first movie.
Paul Davis's documentary Beware The Moon, the An American Werewolf in London documentary, rolls out next month. Davis was also invited to submit to May's Selects program. Their choices include A Pistol for Ringo, The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave, and The Woman.
The real meat of the programming comes at the end of month with the release of Eugenio Mira’s The Birthday, starring Corey Feldman. And there is the amazingly hard and brutal action drama from Adilkhan Yerzhanov, Steppenwolf, with does not star Corey Feldman. I have yet to see The Birthday so I am looking forward to that. Steppenwolf was one of my favorite films from last year. Yerzhanov does not make soft action dramas and Steppenwolf is capital 'H' Harrrrrrrrd.
Everything you need to know about the programming in May follows.
ARROW Player Announces May 2025 LineupCult Streamer Debuts a Long Lost Birthday, an Acclaimed Foreign Revenge Thriller, Paul Davis Selects, Six Vices, & MoreMay 2025 Seasons:Not For Everyone, Paul Davis SelectsArrow Video is excited to announce the May 2025 lineup of their subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland. Enjoy a selection of new titles, from carefully cultivated curations to shorts by new talent. For serious enthusiasts, ARROW offers deep dives into the tastes of filmmakers that changed the way we see the genre.The ARROW May 2025 lineup leads with the exclusive ARROW release of Steppenwolf, director Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s unrelenting journey into a dystopian wasteland. The movie won the Golden Raven Grand Prix at the 2024 Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival and the Outstanding Performance Award for the leading actors at the 2024 Fantasia Film Festival. Steppenwolf puts Kazakhstan cinema on the action map with a dark thriller and a bleak landscape.ARROW is also thrilled to launch the 4K release of the long-forgotten comedy The Birthday, starring Corey Feldman in an unhinged take on The Shining. Feldman's Norman thinks he’s just going to a birthday party, but it turns out the festivities are for the birth of a cult’s god.Feature Presentations: May 2025 | ARROWThe lineup begins May 2 with a very appropriate ARROW Season: Not For Everyone (UK/ IRE/ US/ CAN). The edgy and the extreme, the saucy and the sleazy, these titles are most definitely Not For Everyone.Titles Include: I Spit on Your Grave, Tomie, Castle Freak.Also on May 2, subscribers can tune in and watch Porno (US/ CAN): When five teen employees at the local movie theater in a small Christian town discover a mysterious old film hidden in its basement, they unleash an alluring succubus who gives them a sex education...written in blood.And genre legend Linnea Quigley stretches her comedy chops in the beginning of the Vice Academy franchise.Vice Academy (UK/ IRE/ US/ CAN): Students at the police vice academy go out on the streets of L.A. and accumulate graduation points by trying to make small arrests.Vice Academy 2 (UK/ IRE/ US/ CAN): Rookie policewomen thwart a villainess out to spike the city's water with an aphrodisiac.The franchise fun continues with the next pair of Vice Academy installments on May 9.Vice Academy 3 (UK/ IRE/ US/ CAN): Two policewomen must save the city from a green-haired woman out to harm the environment.Vice Academy 4 (UK/ IRE/ US): A policewoman and her partner must stop a green-haired prison escapee intent on ruining the commissioner's wedding.Also on May 9, North American subscribers can get locked in Cube (US/ CAN). A group of strangers wake up in a mysterious room inscribed with an unfamiliar code. Looking for ways to escape, they discover the room is riddled with lethal traps. As fear and distrust swirl around them, the group must work together to survive.On May 16, take a stroll through the mind of the creator of Beware The Moon, the An American Werewolf in London documentary, and writer/director of several episodes of the Blumhouse horror series Into the Dark.Paul Davis Selects (UK/US/CA/IRE): Paul Davis - writer/director of Blumhouse's Into The Dark (including The Body, Uncanny Annie) and Beware The Moon - Remembering An American Werewolf in London. "Considering how many incredible movies are available for selection on ARROW, I can only imagine this will be the closest I will ever get to having to pick a favorite child.Among those I ended up choosing are a collection of movies that have personally inspired me and my own work, and are slices of cinematic delight that I can revisit over again. Essentially this would be my ARROW Desert Island Selects.I’m absolutely thrilled and humbled to be asked to join the esteemed company here on ARROW Selects, and hope you guys enjoy the titles I have put together for your viewing pleasure."Titles Include: A Pistol for Ringo, The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave, The Woman.May 16th concludes with the climax of Rick Sloane's Vice Academy franchise.Vice Academy 5 (UK/ IRE/ US): The commissioner's son unleashes the dirty computer game `Virtual Reality Hooker' from his computer. Therefore Vice Academy officers Candy and Traci have to prevent an epidemic of sexually transmitted computer viruses.Vice Academy 6 (UK/ IRE/ US): Vice cops Candy and Traci accidentally meet the bikini robbers who are armed with assault weapons in a bank. The thieves escape. The commissioner and the instructor enlist Internal Affairs detective to solve the case.On May 19, enter The Demon’s Rook (UK/ IRE/ US/ CAN). The young Roscoe enters a mystical world through a magical portal; there he meets the old demon Dimwos, who introduces him to the mysterious power of magic; later, Roscoe accidentally unleashes three evil demons, but manages to escape.On May 21, a largely-forgotten comedy gem launches on 4K. Eugenio Mira’s filmmaking debut, which counts Jason Blum and Jordan Peele among its fans, makes its 4K debut 20 years after its release.The Birthday (UK/ IRE/ US/ CAN): Not everything is as it seems at the old Royal Fulton Hotel. Norman Forrester (Feldman) is finally going to meet his girlfriend’s family at her father’s lavish birthday party. But what was supposed to be an important step forward in their relationship doesn’t exactly go as planned; he’s not on the guest list, his girlfriend is ignoring him, and her father doesn’t like him at all. Rejected and heartbroken, Norman wanders away from the party, only to find something far more sinister than his girlfriend’s family lurking deep within the churning bowels of the ailing hotel: an ancient evil that threatens to bring about the end of the world.May closes out on May 26 with the exclusive ARROW release of Steppenwolf (UK/ IRE/ US/ CAN).Tamara (Anna Starchenko), a young lady consumed by trauma, searches for her missing son, Timka, in a small town dominated by riots and violence. In a desperate attempt to get him back, she teams up with an amoral former police investigator (Berik Aytzhanov) whose methods prove to be frequently cruel and sadistic. Quietly determined, Tamara decides to complete the mission with the nihilistic detective, no matter what the cost, as the pair embark on a bloody and bullet-riddled road trip in their combined search for salvation.Winner of the Golden Raven Grand Prix at the 2024 Brussels International Fantastic Film Festivals and the Outstanding Performance Award for both Anna Starchenko and Berik Aitzhanov at the 2024 Fantasia Film Festival, Steppenwolf is the latest film from acclaimed director Adilkhan Yerzhanov (Cannes-selected The Gentle Indifference of the World & Venice-selected Goliath), and Oscar-nominated producer Alexander Rodnyansky (Leviathan).
