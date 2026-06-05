WITCH HAT ATELIER S1 E11 Recap: Drawing Straight Lines Is Not as Easy As It Sounds

It's not always easy to be supportive of your friends.

Witch Hat Atelier S1 E11

The first season debuted in April 2026; the first ten episodes are now streaming on Crunchyroll, available in both Japanese (with subtitles) and English. Episode 11 debuts Monday, June 8. Subsequent episodes will debut every Monday. I've seen the first 11 episodes.

In my review of Episode 10, I covered the night of healing for young Coco, who fell ill while overdoing her work as an apprentice to witch Qifrey.

She grew closer to Tartah, the assistant in his grandfather Nolnao's magical stationary shop, who stayed by her side during her hospital stay. And she thinks she has discovered another strategy to help her on her path to become a witch and help her dear mother, who she inadvertently petrified with an errant spell. (That would be a difficult conversation over dinner: 'Sorry I petrified you, Mom.')

Episode 11, which will debut on Monday, June 8, begins its pre-title sequence with Olruggio, the witch atelier's Watchful Eye (watching over the activities of the apprentices, and reporting to Qifry), musing about Coco and her rising powers. Since she's an Outsider (not raised among or a descendant of witches), he questions her rightful place in the atelier. And after she learns all that the witches know, will she remain an Outsider?

There's a certain degree of self-preservation in his reasoning: Will she push the "real" witches out, somehow? What will happen to the atelier? In effect, what's happening to my precious neighborhood with the disruptions caused by an 'immigrant' to these shores?

The episode proper begins inside the atelier. Qifry teaches Coco, who is expressing frustration with her limitations so far, that she should, instead, appreciate her ability to draw straight lines, which are vital to casting effective Seals (or spells). Such a simple thing! Yet Coco excels at doing so, and with Qifry's encouragement, Coco suddenly bursts into a celebratory dance.

Observing them, fellow apprentice Richeh does not share Coco's innocent joy at the idea of casting better Seals, and she doesn't even like looking at the two of them. When Qifrey kindly suggests that she would benefit herself by doing more close observation of others, she gets in a huff and rushes off.

Concerned, Coco follows her, and is led by a little brushbuddy (tiny furred creature) to a large pot and urged to get in the pot. Taking the plunge, as it were, Coco discovers that the pot is far larger inside than it looks from the outside. Coco, it seems, has fallen, like Alice, into some kind of wonderland.

The magical underground wonderland is, in fact, the result of a spell cast by Richeh, who is sulking quietly. It's her own private hiding place, so she is not delighted to see Coco in it. When Coco expresses her appreciation of spells cast by other people, Richeh grumbles: "I only want to think about my own spells."

Initially, that may sound selfish and/or obsessively self-centered. Really, though, by declining to observe the spells of others, Richeh's purpose is to avoid their influence when casting her own spells.

(I'm not a witch nor a witch's apprentice, but I can relate: Before writing a review of a movie or TV show, I avoid reading reviews that have already been published, lest I inadvertently copy their words or the opinions expressed.)

Qifrey receives word about another apprentice, Agott, and shares it with her: She has been approved to take the Second Test on the road to becoming a witch. What excitement! What apprehension! What will befall Agott and the other apprentices?

The original manga series written and illustrated by Kamome Shirahama was first published in 2016 and has been published in 15 volumes to date. Season 1 of the anime adaptation will run 13 episodes in total; a prospective Season 2 has not yet been confirmed.

Coco needs to pass all four tests to become a full-fledged witch and get into a position to possibly help her mother. On that basis alone, she has many further tasks to complete her education; we'll see how Season 1 wraps up in the next couple weeks, which, if any, storylines it wraps, and which it leaves dangling for future exploration.

All images: ©Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee.



