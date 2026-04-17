Now Streaming: DUST BUNNY and NIGHT PATROL Lead the Way

Our weekly guide to new and noteworthy indie and international genre fare, debuting on various streaming services, includes some we've already seen and reviewed, as well as a couple of other intriguing titles. Let's start with the movies we've seen and enjoyed.

Dust Bunny

The film is now streaming on HBO Max.

Our review by Shelagh Rowan-Legg: "Dust Bunny will certainly appeal to fans of [Bryan] Fuller's television work, given how it straddles the line between whimsy and gruesomeness. It's a highly enjoyable tale with an adorable kid and an adorable curmudgeon who learn to have each other's backs."

Night Patrol

The film is now streaming on Shudder.

Our review by J Hurtado: "When legacy LAPD cop Ethan Hawkins (an absolutely electric Justin Long) is promoted to an elite specialized gang-busting unit, he and his rookie partner Xavier Carr (Jermaine Fowler) are thrown into a contentious conflict whose roots go back further than either of them realize in director Ryan Prows's sophomore feature, Night Patrol. ... I'll always give film extra credit for taking big swings, and Prows pulls no punches in Night Patrol, a blunt force weapon can often do the same damage as something more surgical, and this one is like a sledgehammer to the face. I dig it."

And two more films that sound quite right up our alley, both from reading their description and from watching their trailers. One is from South Africa, the other is from Mexico.

180

The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Official synopsis: "When an unexpected road rage incident puts his son in critical condition, an enraged father spirals down a dark path of emotional turmoil and vengeance."

Vengeance (orig. Verganza)

The film is now streaming on Prime Video.

Official synopsis: "When his wife is brutally murdered, Carlos Estrada, a decorated special forces hero, is left with only one purpose: vengeance. After an unexpected twist of fate makes him a millionaire, Carlos turns his fortune into an arsenal and, with his most trusted soldiers, launches a relentless hunt for those responsible."

Of all new series debuting this week, I've seen, reviewed, and recommend two; I've sampled a third.

Margo's Got Money Troubles

The first three episodes are now streaming on Apple TV. Subsequent episodes will debut every Friday. I've seen all eight episodes.

My review: "Initially, I thought the first episode was so bright and cheerful that I questioned whether David E. Kelley had written it. Then it darkens and I thought: 'A-ha!' The show benefits tremendously from Elle Fanning's performance, who brings the complicated, layered, coldly calculating, warmly effusive, and supremely motherly Margo to life, brilliantly." Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, and Nicole Kidman also star.

The Dark Wizard

The first episode is now streaming on HBO Max. Subsequent episodes will debut every Tuesday. I've seen all four episodes.

My review: "By diving very deeply into the personality of one individual, The Dark Wizard also comments on the personality traits that may have contributed to incredible feats that no one had ever done before. And, as one interview subject says, 'should never be done again.' The series more than justifies its length. Set aside some time and watch all four episodes for some spectacular climbing enlightenment and entertainment."

Beef S2

All eight episodes are now streaming on Netflix. I've only watched the first episode.

Three years ago, the first season was brilliant, in my opinion, and was complete unto itself. Series creator and writer Lee Sung Jin came up with a new scenario and new characters for a second season.

The main foursome of actors are excellent -- Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Cailee Spaeny, Charles Melton -- but found the new premise to be much less appealing, verging on distasteful and truly ugly, as an older couple angrily argue and the younger couple, who have captured the vociferous argument on video, decide to use the video as blackmail. Your mileage may vary.

Now Streaming celebrates independent and international genre films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

