SHUDDER in March: THE MORTUARY ASSISTANT, BODYCAM, 1000 WOMEN IN HORROR And More

As quickly as it arrived February is leaving us soon, making way for March and the genre delights that Shudder has in store for everyone.

Found footage horror Bodycam, morgue horror The Mortuary Assistant and documentary 1000 Women in Horror make up the originals debuting on the streamer next month. Look forward to our review of Bodycam from a pair of our newest writers, George and Josh Bate. We will also look forward to Donna Davies's documentary 1000 Women in Horror, featuring interviews with many friends of ours, among the icons and their contemporaries, who have been a part of women's voices in the horror genre.

And do not forget to go through the list of Shudder Resurrected titles next month as well. Some real gems in there.

March 2026 Programming Highlights

Here's what's coming to Shudder next month!

FILMS

BODYCAM

Shudder Original Film

Directed by Brandon Christensen

Streaming On Shudder March 13

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

When two police officers show up to investigate a domestic dispute, a startling escalation leads to a tragic accident. Not wanting to be crucified by the public, the officers attempt to cover it up–only to reveal that their body cameras aren’t the only things watching them.

1000 WOMEN IN HORROR

Shudder Original Film

Directed by Donna Davies

Streaming On Shudder March 20

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

A deep dive into how women pioneers revolutionized horror cinema through their groundbreaking work as directors, actors and creators since 1895, leaving an indelible mark on the genre’s evolution. Featuring interviews with Roxanne Benjamin, Akela Cooper, Mary Harron, Cerise Howard, Kier-La Janisse, Nikyatu Jusu, Roseanne Liang, Annalise Lockhart, Toby Poser, Sara Risher, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Kate Siegel, Jenn Wexler and more.

THE MORTUARY ASSISTANT

Shudder Original Film

Directed by Jeremiah Kipp

Streaming On Shudder March 27

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

Newly certified mortician Rebecca Owens (Willa Holland, Arrow) accepts a night shift at a mortuary, embalming bodies alone after hours. As disturbing events escalate, Rebecca uncovers demonic rituals, the dark secrets of her enigmatic mentor (Paul Sparks, Boardwalk Empire), and her own buried trauma—racing to survive the night before her body becomes a vessel for possession. Based on Brian Clarke’s best-selling viral sensation video game.

TV SERIES & SPECIALS

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs

Shudder Original Series

New Episode Premieres LIVE Friday, March 6 on Shudder TV Beginning at 9pm ET;

Debuts on-demand Sunday, March 8

Available in US and CA

Synopsis

Two great films. Two legendary hosts. Join Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl as they do what they do best: celebrate the weird, wonderful world of genre cinema by letting mutants everywhere know that the Drive-In will NEVER die.

SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTS

Watch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including:

March 6: “The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs” Watch Party – Titles TBA

March 13: “Found Footage for Friday the 13th” Watch Party – Bodycam and Hostile Dimensions

March 20: “Women in Horror for Women’s History Month” Watch Party – 1000 Women in Horror and Huesera: The Bone Woman

March 27: “Rue the Morgue” Watch Party – The Mortuary Assistant and The Autopsy of Jane Doe

SHUDDER RESURRECTED

**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**

March 1

In Search of Darkness

Journey into iconic late ‘90s horror with notable film and industry horror legends, expert journalists and authors deconstructing, recontextualizing and reframing meta-fueled movies like Scream, Bride of Chucky In the Mouth of Madness and more.

Embodiment of Evil

The gravedigger Zée do Caixão continues his search for the perfect woman to bear his son.

The Woman

When a successful country lawyer captures and attempts to “civilize” the last remaining member of a violent clan that has roamed the Northeast coast for decades, he puts the lives of is family in jeopardy.

Messiah of Evil

A young woman goes searching for her missing artist father. Her journey takes her to a strange Californian seaside town governed by a mysterious undead cult.

The Last Video Store

A young woman who is unknowingly in possession of a legendary “cursed tape” takes a collection of old video tapes to a video store. She and the store owner re-awake its curse, which leads to the release of a raft of cinematic villains.

Monolith

A headstrong journalist’s investigative podcast uncovers a strange artifact, an alien conspiracy, and the lies at the heart of her own story.

Bridge to Nowhere

Kids on an outing in the forest come up against a mysterious hermit who lives on the other side of a bridge, and he is definitely not happy to see them.

The Last Horror Film

A New York taxi driver stalks a beautiful actress attending the Cannes Film Festival, which coincides with a series of violent killings of the lady’s friends.

March 6

Lilly Lives Alone

Guided by the ghost of her daughter, a guilt-ridden mother plunges into madness through the course of a drug fueled fever dream.

March 9

Hostile Dimensions

Two documentary filmmakers travel through alternate dimensions to uncover the truth about a graffiti artist who has vanished.

Fade to Black

A shy, lonely film buff embarks on a killing spree against those who browbeat and betray him, all the while stalking his idol, a Marilyn Monroe lookalike.

The Beastmaster

A sword-and-sorcery fantasy about a young man’s search for revenge. Armed with supernatural powers, the handsome hero and his animal allies wage war against marauding forces.

Evilspeak

An outcast military cadet taps into a way to summon demons and cast spells on his tormentors through his computer.

March 15

Vulcanizadora

Two friends take a trip through a Michigan forest intent on carrying out a disturbing pact.

The Alchemist Cookbook

Suffering from delusions of fortune, a young hermit hides out in the forest hoping to crack an ancient mystery but pays a price for his mania.

Buzzard

Paranoia forces small-time scam artist Marty to flee his hometown and hide out in a dangerous Detroit. With nothing but a pocket full of bogus checks, his Power Glove, and bad temper, the horror metal slacker lashes out.

Relaxer

With the impending Y2K apocalypse fast approaching, Abbie is faced with the ultimate challenge – the unbeatable level 255 on Pac-Man – and he can’t get off the couch until he conquers it. A survival story set in a living room.

March 22

She Loved Blossoms More

Three brothers build an unusual time-machine in order to bring their long-dead mother back to life.

March 31

An American Werewolf in London

American college students David Kessler and Jack Goodman on a walking tour of Britain are attacked by a werewolf that none of the locals will admit exists. Jack dies. David recovers in a hospital where he has nightmares.

Hostel

Three backpackers head to a Slovak city that promises to meet their hedonistic expectations, with no idea of the hell that awaits them.

Hostel Part II

Three American college students studying abroad are lured to a Slovakian hostel and discover the grim reality behind it.

May

A socially awkward veterinary assistant with a lazy eye and obsession with perfection descends into depravity after developing a crush on a boy with perfect hands.

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

After being committed for 15 years, Michael Myers, now a grown man and still very dangerous, escapes from the mental institution and immediately returns to Haddonfield to find his baby sister, Laurie.

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Laurie Strode struggles to come to terms with her brother Michael’s deadly return to Haddonfield, Illinois; meanwhile, Michael prepares for another reunion with his sister.

The Fog

Local legend tells of a ship lured on to the rocks of Antonio Bay being enveloped by a supernatural cloud as it sank; the myth says that when this mysterious fog returns, the victims will ruse up from the depths seeking vengeance.

Sorority Row

A killer threatens to expose the fatal secret binding a group of sorority sisters.

Wolf Creek

Three backpackers stranded in the Australian Outback are plunged inside a hellish nightmare of insufferable torture by a sadistic psychopathic local.