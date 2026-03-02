Opening This Week: THE BRIDE! Goes Bold, DOLLY Fights Back, HEEL Rebels

Our guide to what's opening this week in movie theaters encompasses yet another monster movie (but maybe different?).

And also a horror movie about a strikingly unique type of monster, as well as the tale of a suburban family that chains up a rowdy young man (with the hope of redemption?).

We've also got a documentary on the value of colonoscopies (?!), and an animated movie about mysteries in the animal world.

Look forward, not back! Hop to it!! Our reviews will follow throughout the week.

The Bride!

The film opens Friday, March 6, only in movie theaters, via Warner Bros.. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "From Maggie Gyllenhaal (Academy Award-nominated writer/director of The Lost Daughter) and starring Academy Award nominee Jessie Buckley and Academy Award winner Christian Bale comes The Bride!, a bold, iconoclastic take on one of the world's most compelling stories.

"A lonely Frankenstein (Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (five-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman and The Bride (Buckley) is born. What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A wild and radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance!"

Look for our review later this week.

Dolly

The film opens Friday, March 6, only in movie theaters, via Independent Film Company.

Official synopsis: "Macy fights for survival after being abducted by a deranged, monster-like figure who wants to raise her as their child."

Look for our review later this week.

Heel

The film opens Friday, March 6, in movie theaters and On Demand, via Magnolia Pictures. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "From Academy Award® nominated director Jan Komasa, Heel is a twisted thriller that follows 19-year-old hooligan Tommy (Anson Boon), who revels in a life of drugs, parties, and violence. One night, on a bender with his reckless friends, he becomes separated from the group and is abducted by an unknown figure (Golden Globe® winner Stephen Graham).

"Though he is no stranger to inflicting violence, he is enraged and horrified when he wakes to find himself chained in the basement of the isolated suburban family home of Chris (Graham), his wife Kathryn (Academy Award® nominee Andrea Riseborough), and their young son Jonathan (Kit Rakusen). The family sets out to reform Tommy's unruly behavior, forcing him to comply with their relentless mind games or seek escape at any cost."

Look for our review later today.

André Is An Idiot

The film opens Friday, March 6, only in movie theaters, via Joint Venture. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "A celebration of life filled with raw honesty, surreal bursts of imagination, and brazen irreverence, André Is An Idiot shows us what it really means to live happily, truthfully, and hilariously. In this Sundance award winning documentary, André Riccardi sets out to chronicle his final journey after receiving a diagnosis he could have prevented, through comedic vérité storytelling and fantastical stop-motion interludes."

We'll republish Mel Valentin's review from Sundance 2025 later this week. Here's a sneak peak: "Shot over three years and in post-production for another year, André Is an Idiot follows the title character soon after he receives his diagnosis of stage-four colon cancer. Unwilling to go quietly into the good night, André imagines an entirely different choice for himself and his family."

Hoppers

The film opens Friday, March 6, only in movie theaters, via Walt Disney Studio Pictures. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "In Disney and Pixar's Hoppers, animal lover Mabel (voice of Piper Curda) seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to 'hop' her consciousness into a life-like robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals. As she uncovers mysteries in the animal world beyond anything she could have imagined, Mabel befriends charismatic beaver King George (voice of Bobby Moynihan) and must rally the entire animal kingdom to face a major, imminent human-threat: smooth-talking local mayor Jerry Generazzo (voice of Jon Hamm). The all-star voice ensemble also features Meryl Streep, Dave Franco and Kathy Najimy."

Look for our review later this week.

Opening This Week celebrates the theatrical experience.

