DOLLY Official Trailer: Rod Blackhurst's Slasher Flick in Theaters This March

The official trailer and key art for Rod Blackhurst's slasher throwback, Dolly, have arrived.

Directed/co-written/produced by Rod Blackhurst (NIGHT SWIM, AMANDA KNOX, HERE ALONE) and starring Fabianne Therese, Seann William Scott, Ethan Suplee, Max the Impaler, DOLLY unleashes terror in the woods and embraces gritty craftsmanship, practical effects, and a sense of place that bleeds into every frame, as it follows Macy who is faced with a deranged, monster-like figure —making it a deliberate nod to the legacy of homemade horror born in the woods.