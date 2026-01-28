DOLLY Official Trailer: Rod Blackhurst's Slasher Flick in Theaters This March
The official trailer and key art for Rod Blackhurst's slasher throwback, Dolly, have arrived.
Dubbed a mix of French Extremity and 70s American Horror, we noted that when the teaser came out just before its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, the description was an accurate one. This new teaser goes full grindhouse to great effect. We said at the time this one could be 'proper bonkers'. We still think that.
Directed/co-written/produced by Rod Blackhurst (NIGHT SWIM, AMANDA KNOX, HERE ALONE) and starring Fabianne Therese, Seann William Scott, Ethan Suplee, Max the Impaler, DOLLY unleashes terror in the woods and embraces gritty craftsmanship, practical effects, and a sense of place that bleeds into every frame, as it follows Macy who is faced with a deranged, monster-like figure —making it a deliberate nod to the legacy of homemade horror born in the woods.
There is a massive gallery of images down below. Dolly releases in theaters on March 6th.
