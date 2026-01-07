THE STRANGERS - CHAPTER 3 Official Trailer: Final Chapter of Horror Trilogy In Theaters February 6th

In the final film of The Strangers trilogy, Maya (Madelaine Petsch) faces the masked killers one last time in a brutal, full-circle reckoning of survival and revenge.

The final chapter of Renny Harlin's horror trilogy of dwindling returns, The Strangers - Chapter 3, will bow out in cinemas on February 6th. The official trailer has dropped; check it out, down below.

I don't know who will throw themselves on this third, and final cinematic grenade. All I know is there is a tremendous amount of carressing going on in this trailer, so much that it sends my sense of personal space into a spiral.

Stop touching each other!