THE STRANGERS - CHAPTER 3 Official Trailer: Final Chapter of Horror Trilogy In Theaters February 6th
In the final film of The Strangers trilogy, Maya (Madelaine Petsch) faces the masked killers one last time in a brutal, full-circle reckoning of survival and revenge.
The final chapter of Renny Harlin's horror trilogy of dwindling returns, The Strangers - Chapter 3, will bow out in cinemas on February 6th. The official trailer has dropped; check it out, down below.
The search is on within our ranks to find out which Anarchist will review this third film, after Josh reviewed the first film and Olga chimed in on the second movie. The drawing of straws will happen closer to the release date.
I don't know who will throw themselves on this third, and final cinematic grenade. All I know is there is a tremendous amount of carressing going on in this trailer, so much that it sends my sense of personal space into a spiral.
Stop touching each other!
