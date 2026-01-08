UNDERTONE Official Trailer: Canadian Horror Thriller Wants to be Heard This March
The host of a popular paranormal podcast becomes haunted by terrifying recordings mysteriously sent her way.
Okay, here we go. The official trailer for Ian Tuason's terrific sonic terror, Undertone, arrived this morning. Uber-distributor A24 picked up the Canadian horror flick not long after it premiered at Fantasia this past Summer. That's where we caught the flick and where it took home the Audience Award for Best Canadian Feature.
Of all the films that have depended on audio-instigated thrills and chills, (The) Undertone may be the best to have ever done it now. The sound design alone in this film is worth the price of admission. Flawless in execution and detail, right now, (The) Undertone is one of the best horror thrillers you will ever listen to.While everyone else tells you to cover your eyes, Tuason is telling you to cover your ears.
A24 will release Undertone in cinemas on March 13th.
