UNDERTONE Official Trailer: Canadian Horror Thriller Wants to be Heard This March

Of all the films that have depended on audio-instigated thrills and chills, (The) Undertone may be the best to have ever done it now. The sound design alone in this film is worth the price of admission. Flawless in execution and detail, right now, (The) Undertone is one of the best horror thrillers you will ever listen to.

While everyone else tells you to cover your eyes, Tuason is telling you to cover your ears.