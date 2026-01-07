REDUX REDUX: Check Out The Official Trailer & Poster For Sci-Fi Thriller, in Theaters Next Month
The sci-fi thriller, Redux Redux, from filmmaking brothers Kevin and Matthew McManus (The Block Island Sound), releases in theaters on February 20th from Saban Films.
The official trailer and poster have gone out today. Check out the very kinetic trailer below. The official poster is here to the left and a small gallery of stills will be found below as well.
Official Trailer and Poster for Saban Films’ New Sci-Fi Thriller REDUX REDUXWritten and directed by brothers Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, REDUX REDUX stars Michaela McManus, Jim Cummings and newcomer Stella Marcus. The film is a gripping sci fi revenge thriller following a grieving mother who travels through parallel universes in pursuit of vengeance for her daughter’s murder.In an attempt to avenge her daughter’s death, Irene Kelly (McManus) travels through parallel universes, killing her daughter’s murderer over and over again. With each kill, she grows addicted to the revenge streak, putting her own humanity in jeopardy.
Our own Josh caught Redux Redux when it screened at SXSW last year.
The McManus Brothers deliver a compelling, well realized science fiction vision to the screen with Redux Redux. Though the concept is high, the production value here is effectively modest, leaving the characters to tell the story rather than attempting to amaze with a bunch of flashing lights and computer-generated trickery.Redux Redux is still a fairly unique film with big ideas in mind. The fact that the filmmakers and modest cast are able to effectively articulate their argument regarding the futility of revenge as a healing salve is impressive.
Written/directed by Kevin and Matthew McManus. The cast includes Michaela McManus, Stella Marcus, Jeremy Holm, and Jim Cummings.
