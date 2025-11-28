Friday One Sheet: RELAPSE

Sometimes, all you need for an effective piece of key art is a well lit photo and a generous bit of negative space. Frost Foundry's poster for Paul Boyd's live-streaming drug addiction rock and roll drama, Relapse, is just that.



The photo here, one that gives off 'serene suicide' vibes, is full of details: The fingerprints and stains on the whiskey bottle to the empty pill bottle, the loose undergarment, and the hint of tattoos visible on Emma Norton's hand. The pale white skin, silk robe and the way her hair covers part of both sides of her face, with that little bit of curl bursting out from the bottom, is reminiscent to Sean Young's lost replicant Rachel letting her hair down in a quiet moment in Blade Runner. You can almost hear the Vangelis score looking at this image.

The rest is darkness, softly curving against a skin-toned matted frame.



"Mackenzie, a viral music sensation, soared to fame with her chart-topping Bowie cover, securing a major record deal and global tours. A tragic tour-bus crash killed two people and left her with a broken back, leading to opioid addiction during recovery. With support, she got sober and rebuilt her career. Now, facing a stalled album release and financial ruin, she relapses into alcohol and opioids, while livestreaming it all."



For a film that promises to be raw, and immediate, the one-sheet offers a counterpoint - a soft, posed intimacy with a hint of the gothic.