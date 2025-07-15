Criterion in October 2025: Cronenberg, del Toro, Lynch, EYES WITHOUT A FACE, ALTERED STATES

Pifan Coverage Thrillers Festival Interviews Horror Movies International Reviews

To call the Criterion Collection's October 2025 lineup anything less than masterful would be doing the films and the label a disservice. It's more like: wow!

The official announcement is bookended by David Cronenberg: first, a 4K of A History of Violence, then, a Blu-ray of his latest, The Shrouds. The month will lead off, though, with David Lynch's Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me in 4K, which should only enhance the film's nightmarish qualities.

From one classic to another, we step back to 1960 for Georges Franju's horrifying Eyes Without a Face, then race forward for Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, which is a remake in name only, going beyond the original.

We can't forget Deep Crimson, from Arturo Ripstein, nor Ken Russell's Altered States, which is mind-shattering.

Read all the details about the discs and place your pre-orders now at Criterion. Prepare to empty your piggy bank!

