Criterion in October 2025: Cronenberg, del Toro, Lynch, EYES WITHOUT A FACE, ALTERED STATES

To call the Criterion Collection's October 2025 lineup anything less than masterful would be doing the films and the label a disservice. It's more like: wow!

The official announcement is bookended by David Cronenberg: first, a 4K of A History of Violence, then, a Blu-ray of his latest, The Shrouds. The month will lead off, though, with David Lynch's Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me in 4K, which should only enhance the film's nightmarish qualities.

From one classic to another, we step back to 1960 for Georges Franju's horrifying Eyes Without a Face, then race forward for Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, which is a remake in name only, going beyond the original.

We can't forget Deep Crimson, from Arturo Ripstein, nor Ken Russell's Altered States, which is mind-shattering.

Read all the details about the discs and place your pre-orders now at Criterion. Prepare to empty your piggy bank!