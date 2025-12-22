Toronto Film Festival Coverage Sci-Fi Hollywood Videos Hollywood Interviews International Interviews
THIS IS NOT A TEST Poster Debut: Adam MacDonald's High School Zombie Horror Attacks Theaters February 20th, 2026
Sloane and a small group of her classmates take cover in their high school to escape their suddenly apocalyptic hometown. As danger relentlessly pounds on the doors, Sloane begins to see the world through the eyes of people who actually want to live and takes matters into her own hands.
A new poster for Adam MacDonald's zombie horror flick, This is Not a Test, arrived today. Check it out in the gallery below. This is in advance of the movie's arrival in theaters on Friday, February 20th, 2026. Both Independant Film Company and Shudder are handling releases next year. They acquired the Canadian horror flick back in October, prior to its world premiere at Brooklyn Horror and its Canadian premiere at Toronto After Dark.
This is Not a Test was written and directed by Adam MacDonald. It stars Olivia Holt (Heart Eyes), Froy Gutierrez ("I Love LA"), Corteon Moore ("Overcompensating") and Luke MacFarlane (Bros).
