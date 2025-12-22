ARROW Player in January: Joe Lynch Selects, Jean Claude Van Damme(s), & More Kicks, Punches, And Bodily Harm

With the new year just around the corner the fine folks at Arrow have revealed the lineup of cult and genre classics for the month of January.

Next month's Selects program is currated by director Joe Lynch. There will be the usual bevy of cult martial arts films, giallo greats and rarities, and a number of selacious entries, perfect for your second sexual awakening. These include a number of films from cult director, Andy Sidaris, whose collection of films are a sub-genre on their own.

Some of Jean Claude Van Damme's early films will be available next month, and the cherry on top will be E.L. Katz's terrific debut feature film, Cheap Thrills, starring Pat Healy, Sara Paxtion and Ethan Embry.

We have overloaded on the banner images this time, to give your graphics card a workout before you take it on the wild ride that is the ARROW Player.

ARROW Player Announces January 206 Lineup

Cult Streamer Rings in the New Year with

Cheap Thrills, Lionheart, Giallos & Joe Lynch

Now Available on LG Smart TVs

January 2026 Seasons:

Joe Lynch Selects, Dubbed Fu,

Popcorn & Punches, Giallo-ary

Arrow Video is excited to announce the January 2026 lineup of their subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland. Enjoy a selection of new titles from carefully cultivated curations to rediscovered classics. For serious enthusiasts, ARROW offers deep dives into the tastes of filmmakers that changed the way we see the genre.

The ARROW January 2026 lineup features a new release of Cheap Thrills, a razor-sharp blend of thriller and the blackest of comedies. Starring Pat Healy and Sara Paxton from The Innkeepers alongside Ethan Embry (Vacancy) and David Koechner (Krampus), and marking the audacious debut of director E.L. Katz, Cheap Thrills is a tense and darkly hilarious look at the road from desperation, to recklessness, to savagery.

Also new to the streamer is 1990's Lionheart. Jean-Claude Van Damme (Double Impact, Knock Off) stars as a soldier drawn into the world of modern-day gladiators fighting for the amusement of the rich in this fast moving action thriller co-written by Van Damme himself.

ARROW has recently announced the launch of their popular streaming service on LG Smart TVs, expanding the reach of the best in new genre and classic cult films to even more living rooms. With 24.5% market share of the overall global TV market by end of 2025, LG remains a dominant force in global television, with 10 million cumulative OLED TV sales in Europe alone and up to 3.8 million units sold projected for 2025.

In addition to LG Smart TVs, ARROW can also be found on Apple and Android devices, Fire TV, XBox One, additional devices, and web browsers at https://www.arrow-player.com

ARROW starts its 2026 seasons on January 2 with Joe Lynch Selects (US/CA/UK/IRE).

Joe Lynch’s feature films include Wrong Turn 2: Dead End with Henry Rollins, Knights of Badassdom starring Peter Dinklage, Everly starring Salma Hayek, and most recently the provocative Lovecraftian horror-thriller Suitable Flesh, starring Heather Graham and Barbara Crampton; for TV, Lynch has directed multiple episodes of Shudder’s Creepshow and Disney’s Ultraviolet & The Black Scorpion; Lynch is also one half of the popular The Movie Crypt podcast with director Adam Green (Frozen, Hatchet).

“Instead of writing out some long diatribe about what films I picked for Arrow Selects and why I picked them, I thought I would speak directly to you, my fellow genre film aficionados, with a video for each of my selections. Check out the video intros before watching each of these fantastic fantastical slices of Sinema. Enjoy (at your own risk!)”

Titles include: Deep Red, Mute Witness, Ms. 45, The Woman and Bad Biology.

2026 kicks off with revenge on January 2 with five films centered on bloody rampages of payback.

Dynasty (UK/IE/US/CA):

A young prince battles treachery and deception to clear his name and secure his throne, facing dangerous rivals and life-threatening accusations.

Golden Ninja Warrior (UK/IE/US/CA):

Two ninjas—one looking for her father’s murderer, and the other escorting a statue—join forces to help each other complete their respective missions.

Furious Slaughter (UK/IE/US/CA):

When a martial arts expert discovers the existence of an illegal slave trade in the 1930s, he goes to great lengths to overthrow it.

Fury in Storm (UK/IE/US/CA):

After a religious man is killed by a firing squad, he is later resurrected and buddies up with a kung fu expert to take down the enemy.

Golden Exterminator (UK/IE/US/CA):

A man wants to get revenge for the death of his gang's master.

Blood is the name of the game on January 5.

Death Laid An Egg (US/CA):

Directed by auteur filmmaker Giulio Questi (Django Kill!, Arcana) and starring legendary leading man Jean-Louis Trintignant (The Conformist) as a married man and suspected serial killer, Gina Lollobrigida (Beat the Devil) as his delectable yet overly domineering careerist wife, and Swedish blonde bombshell Ewa Aulin (Candy) as his murderous double-crossing mistress in this mystery thriller.

Blood and Black Lace (US/CA):

The Christian Haute Couture fashion house is a home to models… and backstabbing… and blackmail… and drug deals… and MURDER.

Having established a template for the giallo with The Girl Who Knew Too Much, Mario Bava set about cementing its rules with Blood and Black Lace. In doing so, he created one of the most influential films ever made – an Italian classic that would spearhead the giallo genre, provide a prototype for the slasher movie, and have a huge effect on filmmakers as diverse as Dario Argento and Martin Scorsese.

Heaven's Hell (UK/IE/US/CA):

Phil (Mark Watson) wants to bring down Lucas (Mike Abbott) as he made his brother lose all his money in a financial scam. Enlisting the help from Alfred, a Taiwanese thug, that goes about getting even in a most violent manner.

Knight Errant (UK/IE/US/CA):

A cab driver in Taiwan finds himself fighting off a trio of skilled karate experts, who have come into town seeking vengeance for their dad’s death.

On January 9, turn off the subtitles and lock in for Dubbed Fu (UK/IE/US/CA).

Happy Ninja-nuary! Here we celebrate all the Lethal Masters, Storming Swords, Fiery Fists and everything that puts the Fu in Furious. This collection will be REALLY GREAT, but still…full of mangy bastards. Feel free to play a deadly fingers drinking game or snack on some foods of Fury while you enjoy these gleefully so-bad-they’re-good dubs!

Titles include: Dynasty, Heaven’s Hell, Knight Errant, Golden Ninja Warrior, Furious Slaughter, Snake Fist of a Buddhist Dragon, and Super Master vs Evil Dead.

January 9 rounds out with an underrated giallo, Puzzle (UK/IE/US/CA):

Stranded in London with no memory and no identity that he can recall, a man who believes his name is Peter (Luc Merenda) struggles with amnesia after a car accident. Hitchcockian twists and turns abound in this glamorous giallo where international crime rings and sexy intrigue collide in one of the most underrated treasures of the category's 1970s heyday.

January 14 goes back to the 90s with Van Damme, fists and bullets.

Angel Town (US/CA):

A French kickboxer (Olivier Gruner) protects a widow (Theresa Saldana) and her son (Frank Aragon) from gangs while attending college in Los Angeles.

Knock-Off (US/CA):

Jean-Claude Van Damme (Double Impact) plays Marcus Ray, a Hong Kong fashion designer who uncovers a deadly conspiracy involving explosive micro-bombs hidden in counterfeit products. Teaming up with a covert agent (Rob Schneider, Grown Ups), Ray must navigate the dangerous world of counterfeit fashion to stop the imminent threat and save lives.

Fit to Kill (UK/IE/US/CA):

Centerfolds Dona Speir and Roberta Vasquez team up once again as Special Agents Donna Hamilton and Nicole Justin. This steamy action adventure explodes with turbo-thrust excitement when a twisted revenge scheme entangles the feds in an international game of high-carat tug-of-war. But double agents and diamond decoys are no match for this dynamic duo.

Hard Hunted (UK/IE/US/CA):

An international arms dealer will stop at nothing to retrieve a stolen Chinese nuclear relay hidden in a jade Buddha figurine. It's up to a group of undercover federal agents stationed in Hawaii to stop it falling into the wrong hands.

The blows continue on January 16 with Popcorn & Punches (UK/IE/US/CA).

They tackled organized crime, dealt with the drug lords, and took out terrorists. It was the era of Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, and Lethal Ladies. Whether they're DEA, CIA, FBI, or Special Ops, these forgotten 90s action movie heroes deserve a second chance to save the world, or at least the American dream, and we hope they steal your heart.

Titles include: Knock-Off, Black Eagle, Fit to Kill, Hard Hunted and Do or Die.

On January 19, North American subscribers can enjoy action icon Jean Claude Van Damme's breakthrough role, Lionheart (US/CA).

Upon receiving news that his brother in Los Angeles is seriously injured, Lyon Gaultier (Van Damme) deserts the French Foreign Legion from a remote outpost in North Africa. Fleeing from two of the Legion's security force who have orders to bring him back at any cost, Lyon reluctantly turns to the illegal, bare-knuckles underground fighting circuit to raise the money he needs to help his brother's family.

January 19 continues the action rolling and bullets flying.

Enemy Gold (UK/IE/US/CA):

International crime czar Carlos Santiago runs his operation under the cover of a Dallas "gentlemen's club". His right-hand assassin, Jewel Panther, is an exotic beauty who dances for a living and kills for kicks. Federal agents Chris Cannon, Mark Austin and sexy Becky Midnite are assigned to bring down Santiago's operation.

Split Second (US/CA):

In a flooded dystopian future, Detective Harley Stone hunts a serial killer who murdered his partner and has haunted him ever since. He soon discovers what he is hunting might not be human.

It's not January without Italian murders. On January 22, ARROW celebrates Giallo-ary (US/CA).

Welcome to the New Year, not so new Italian slashers! Who needs a treadmill when you're stalking your next kill, or a diet when you can feast on extra slices of carnage? So sharpen those straight razors and pull up your black leather gloves as ARROW rings in 2026 with some essential whodunnits with Giallo-ary.

Titles include: Blood and Black Lace, Death Laid An Egg, The Girl Who Wore Yellow Lace, The Pyschic and The Seventh Grave.

January 23:

The Girl Who Wore Yellow Lace (US/CA):

Arianna has just signed up with the biggest modeling agency in town. What appears to be a dream come true, has turned into a nightmare. One by one, beautiful models are being found murdered by a mysterious masked killer. Will the Girl who wore yellow lace be his next victim? Mark Polonia's first Giallo film is a must watch for any Polonia fan.

Nemesis (US/CA):

Alex, a burned out LA cyborg cop, is forced by commissioner Farnsworth to find his former cyborg partner and lover Jared who's about to deliver sensitive data to cyborg terrorists who wish to wage war against humans.

Savage Beach (UK/IE/US/CA):

In this blazing action adventure, the desperate search for a billion dollars worth of stolen gold exposes two beautiful agents (Dona Speir and Hope Marie Carlton) to the ultimate danger and turns the shores of a tropical island into the blood-splattered sands of SAVAGE BEACH.

Felicity (US/CA):

The luscious Glory Annen stars as Felicity Robinson, a sheltered teen who surrenders her blossoming body to a world of bold sexual adventure. From her forbidden pleasures at an all-girl school in England to wanton hungers in the exotic underground of Hong Kong, Felicity finds herself deflowered, defiled and ultimately delighted by the shame and ecstasy of a libido unleashed.

Love Scenes (US/CA):

Sexy '70s drive-in goddess Tiffany Bolling stars as Val Binnes, an acclaimed Hollywood actress nervously preparing for an uninhibited role in her husband's controversial new film. But once the cameras begin to roll, Val is shocked to find herself surrendering to a twisted spiral of illicit affairs and forbidden desires.

Christina (UK/IE/US/CA):

Famed B-movie vixen Jewel Shepard stars as Christina Von Belle, the insatiable young heiress known as `The Playgirl Of The Western World.' But when Christina is kidnapped by a ruthless squad of lesbian commandos, she is forced to submit to a shocking ordeal of carnal degradation. For a frightened girl bound by more than desire, is there any limit to the ecstasy of the depraved'.

Private Lessons (US/CA):

An immigrant housemaid seduces a 15-year-old boy and later fakes her own death as part of his chauffeur's blackmail plot, except they are in love.

Exclusive to the United States, Cheap Thrills explodes on ARROW January 26.

Cheap Thrills takes an ordinary night out among friends and turns it into a cruel, twisted game of survival.

Fired from his job and facing eviction, this might be the worst night of Craig's life. While drowning his sorrows in a bar, he runs into Vince, a childhood friend he hasn't seen in years. Their reunion takes an unexpected turn when they're approached by Colin and Violet, an eccentric and wealthy couple with a strange but simple offer: complete a few dares for cash. Sounds like an easy payday... at first. As the stakes rise and the dares become ever more twisted, Craig and Vince are pushed to their physical and moral limits in a warped contest where only one can come out on top.

Also on January 26, fall into Sonno Profondo (Deep Sleep) (US/CA):

After murdering a woman, a killer that is traumatized from his childhood memories, gets a mysterious envelope slipped under his door. The hunter becomes the prey when he finds out that the envelope contains photos that show him killing the young woman.

The January 2026 lineup comes to an end January 30 with The Seventh Grave (US/CA):

The sole feature by enigmatic director Garibaldi Serra Caracciolo - here using the anglicized pseudonym 'Finney Cliff' - combines familiar murder mystery elements of The Car and the Canary with odd dollops of mad doctors, escaped lepers, giallo-style killings and one of the most strikingly original séance sequences in the entire genre.