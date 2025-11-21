Friday One Sheet: MAGELLAN

The majestic ode to the age of exploration and sail show in today's key art belies the revisionist historical film from slow cinema maestro Lav Diaz.

With its hazy sunrise and high grain, and jaunty tilt (note the waterline, and the single figure visible at the prow for scale) of the horizon, there is great emphasis of the verticality here. The tall ship towers over the viewer, reaching for the sky, pennants and sail at full.



In the small amount of negative space is the English title (original title is Magalhães) as well as a pull quote (Politically Rigorous!) and festival laurels. No traditional credit block here. Rather the icons for a myriad of funding companies required to make a ponderously long period piece on water; one that leans far far far more arthouse than blockbuster.



Magellan is the Philippines entry for best Foreign Language film at this year's Academy Awards, which the designer mercifully left off the poster here, for clutter reasons.