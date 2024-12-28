28 YEARS LATER Trailer is Grim, Poetic and Medieval

If ever there was a franchise that deserved a third part, it is Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's "Days Later..." concept. The first one, 28 Days Later... was the pop cultural birth of both the 'fast zombie' as well as studio level digital cinema. The second film, a beautiful and profoundly underrated hybrid of intimate family drama, action, and gory as all get out horror, 28 Weeks Later, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, upped the scale (and the intensity) as sequels often do, and was exceptional at it.



It has taken some time, but Danny Boyle returns to the director's chair for a third entry, and Alex Garland (who has in the time between, carved out a solid run as a director on his own) reunites with his former collaborator as screenwriter for 28 Years Later.



And boy howdy, was it worth the wait. This trailer delivers. With its chilling rendition of Rudyard Kipling's "Boots," a poem written for the Second Boer War around the 19th century diamond-rush in South Africa. It appears that society has mostly reverted back to that century, with a dash of medievalism thrown in for good measure. Note the Henge-like towers of bones.



One of the strength's of this franchise is that each story set in this world overrun by the Rage virus, is that it takes a new set of characters, and a new scenario, and develops it to the utmost.



2025 cannot come soon enough.