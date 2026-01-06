SUPER HAPPY FUN CLOWN: Now Available For Streaming, Exclusively on BloodStream

To escape a life of oppressed obscurity, a battered former wunderkind weaponizes her obsession with clowning, serial killers, and classic movie monsters into a night of shocking infamy.

Based on their 2023 short by the same name, director Rea and writer/producer Eric Winkler, actress Jennifer Seward reprises their role as the murderous clown. You can take a look at the trailer, down below the official announcement.

Super Happy Fun Clown, directed by Patrick Rea, is now available for streaming exclusively on BloodStream. The film arrives on the service following a strong reception at Panic Fest and FrightFest, where audiences praised its blend of dark comedy, practical gore, and a standout performance from Jennifer Seward.

Super Happy Fun Clown follows Jennifer, a once-celebrated child prodigy who now performs as Jenn-O the Clown. During a chaotic Halloween night, she channels the personas of classic movie monsters and notorious serial killers, transforming a simple side hustle into a night of catharsis, confrontation, and escalating carnage. Written and produced by Eric Winkler, with Patrick Rea also serving as producer, the film continues the creative collaboration that powered their previous genre successes.

Director Patrick Rea said, "This film is the result of years spent exploring the line between identity and performance. Jenn-O is raw, unfiltered, and more than a little dangerous. BloodStream is the perfect home because the platform supports films that take creative risks and speak directly to genre fans."

Writer and producer Eric Winkler added, "We set out to make something that pushes boundaries. BloodStream’s audience embraces original voices, and we are honored for viewers to make Jenn-O’s dream of ‘fortune and glory’ come true. Infamy equals immortality!"

Heidi Honeycutt, recently appointed Acquisitions and Programming Lead at BloodStream, emphasized how the film reflects the platform’s growing focus on bold, audience-tested genre work. "My years in festival programming taught me how quickly a film with a strong voice can ignite genuine excitement," Honeycutt said. "Super Happy Fun Clown has that spark. Supporting filmmakers with proven festival presence and giving sales partners a platform that champions discovery is exactly what BloodStream was built to do."

Following its BloodStream premiere, the film will expand to additional platforms later in 2026.