WHY DON'T YOU JUST DIE! Watch The Opening Scene From Russian Action Comedy Thriller
Kirill Sokolov's Why Don't You Just Die! had a very successful festival run, pulling in awards from all over.
Arrow Video has released the opening scene from this excellent dark comedic thriller. It gives you a small glimpse of Sokolov's framing and look, how stylish it will be. There is none of the violence, which we can promise you there is plenty of, but you can see for yourself how purdy it is. Check the trailer we have also attached for a glimpse into the violence. Wheee!
Matvey (Aleksandr Kuznetsov) has just one objective: to gain entry to his girlfriend's parents' apartment and kill her father Andrey (Vitaliy Khaev) with a hammer to restore her honour. But all is not as it initially seems, and Matvey's attempts to bludgeon the family patriarch to death don't quite go to plan as Andrey proves a more formidable - not to mention ruthless - opponent than he anticipated... and Matvey, for his part, proves stubbornly unwilling to die.
Arrow Video has planned on releasing Sokolov's excellent film in cinemas around the U.S. on April 10th but plans changed in light of the current health crisis. Instead, Arrow will release the gem on digital platforms on the 20th.
Why Don't You Just Die! will be available in the States nationwide on Digital HD April 20; iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, and Google Play.
Find the opening scene below.
Ahead of the release, Sokolov shared, "Despite our exaggerated use of genre tropes and all the flashy effects, Why Don't You Just Die! remains, for me, an incredibly personal and sincere story. The film's inherent violence is the result of reflection on the realities of life in Russia, modern relationships, and societal attitudes. The gallows humor which pervades the film is the only true reaction whatsoever to all of this. The film is intended as an emotional rollercoaster, making the audience laugh, cry, and laugh again - but then immediately feel a sense of unease for having laughed."
