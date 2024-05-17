Friday One Sheet: IN A VIOLENT NATURE

This gritty poster for Chris Nash's original and disturbing slasher film was designed by The Boland Design Company, and unironically features the word "gnarly" in the top pull quote.



When designing a poster for a slasher (or for that matter, a zombie) film, focus on the monster. Always focus on the monster. Here the title and credit block text is pushed into the bottom corner, to get out of the way of the fierce swing, weather-beaten hook, and blood spattering carnage inflicted by the central, well, force of nature.



The sepia, near-monochrome palette accentuates the texture of the killer's leather suit, stitched with all kinds of nasty metal bits and chains. It all adds up to saying, this is not your regular multiplex horror romp.



And yet, In A Violent Nature, will indeed be getting a Canada and USA commercial theatrical run on May 31st, so this poster could very well be hanging up in a multiplex lobby beside Garfield, or The Fall Guy. Nice.