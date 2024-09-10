THINGS WILL BE DIFFERENT Official Trailer: Timey-Wimey Thriller Coming in October

In order to escape police after a robbery, two estranged siblings lay low in a metaphysical farmhouse that hides them away in a different time. There they reckon with a mysterious force that pushes their familial bonds to unnatural breaking points.

Magnet Releasing will release Things Will Be Different in theaters and on digital October 4th, 2024. The time travel thriller was written and directed by Michael Felker. It stars Adam David Thompson, Riley Dandy, Chloe Skoczen, Justin Benson, Sarah Bolger, and Jori Lynn Felker.

“I made Things Will Be Different for people who love thrillers, noir, and science fiction they can think about. It’s a giant mystery box of a movie with a strong familial core that’s inspired by my own family. Adam David Thompson and Riley Dandy are just incredible as Joe and Sid, and I can’t believe they aren't actually brother and sister. I hope people either ponder their own theories and talk about them after watching, or just sit back and enjoy an emotionally wild and unpredictable ride. Either way you can’t go wrong."

Our own Josh caught Things Will Be Different when it premiered at SXSW this year. It might have lost him at times but he still like it a lot and was rewarded with a minor pull quote in the trailer below.