Screen Anarchists On NOSFERATU

Kyle Logan, Contributing Writer

As an early and eager evangelist for The VVitch who recognizes that The Lighthouse is the more interesting one but likes The Northman more of his follow ups, I consider myself a fan of Robert Eggers. But he missed me with Nosferatu.

While the look of the movie on the whole is undeniable, it's hard not to compare some of its early scenes to Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem which received much disdain for being too dark to see its much advertised "Predalien" monster. The largely unbroken darkness for much of the first hour of Nosferatu makes it not atmospheric or oppressive in a meaningful way, but flattens its potential horror into something boring because there's no dynamic relationship with light on a grand scale. The attempts at dynamism come from some well but mostly poorly executed jump scares that confuse who exactly the movie’s for and what it’s goals are.

With those jump scares and the sometimes almost Conjuring style haunted house imagery, Nosferatu feels not just like a misguided foray into mainstream horror filmmaking for Eggers, but specifically an attempt to mimic James Wan. That mimicry works wonderfully in places, as Eggers follows Wan’s penchant for moving the camera through the sets to emphasize the spatial relationships between characters' bodies and the world around them, and terribly in others, the jump scares and more flat than atmospheric overcommitment to darkness.

2024’s Nosferatu feels stuck between wanting to appeal to everyone (formal attempts at multiplex horror and expository dialogues meant to ensure everyone understands the themes) and a sense of transgressive, arthouse superiority (there are themes to explain and while morbid and taboo sexuality is hinted at throughout, the final magnificent image is far beyond anything that came before).