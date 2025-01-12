Vlissingen Coverage Cult Movies Festival Interviews Dramas Weird Interviews

Screen Anarchists On NOSFERATU

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
SAO-Nosferatubanner.jpgLast week we posted an article listing our favorite films from 2024, and one entry in it was Robert Eggers' new take on Nosferatu. It was notable for at least two reasons. One: it only premièred at Christmas so not many people had seen it yet and STILL it made it into the list. And two: the official review here on our site was pretty negative.

So what to do, when we see such different views on the same topic? We post a multi-writer article with a bunch of mini-reviews, that's what! Divisiveness in opinion is awesome, so once again we had a quick round-up of opinions about the film, and have put them up here for all to see, in a gallery. As usual, we let the writer of the review speak up first, so here is J. Hurtado! But click through them all to see our opinions on the film.


J Hurtado, Sean Smithson, Dustin Chang, Kyle Logan, Theodoor Steen, Jim Tudor, Ronald Glasbergen and Olga Artemyeva contributed to this story.

J. Hurtado, Editor U.S.

Quoted from his review:

"It feels like a tragic sign of the times that as technology advances and we have access to a broader range of colors and lighting schemes than ever before in history, some filmmakers seem intent upon rejecting the opportunities that provides. It’s made even more disappointing that the film teases us with flashes of warmth – once in a tavern in Transylvania, and again as von Franz’s final plan comes to fiery fruition – meaning that everyone involved was capable of making the film visually interesting but chose not to. I fear that I’ve let my frustration with the film overwhelm my analysis of its merits, but after seeing it twice now, I can’t help but feel disappointed in the final result. If Eggers wanted to tell this story, why wouldn’t he bring something new to the telling? We all know the tale of Nosferatu, it’s so deeply ingrained in the hearts of the horror faithful that without a genuinely new and fresh angle, it’s barely worth revisiting. Unfortunately, it feels as though this version of the beloved story is satisfied playing the hits, and even then, it misses more than it should."

