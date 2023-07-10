Screen Anarchists On INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY

Ard Vijn, Editor, Europe

Indiana Jones has been with me for most of my conscious life. I'm 54 and saw Raiders of the Lost Ark in cinemas at age 12, an almost ridiculously fantastic fit of film and audience. I was 15 when Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom arrived and I saw that one five times in the cinema. I devoured those films. At the time, I BELIEVED in them.

In contrast, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was, despite a Ford's great double-act with Sean Connery, a bit of a disappointment to me, its finale a pale shadow of the one in Raiders. And of course I considered Crystal Skull the least of the four.

Now we have number five, and it's not even by Steven Spielberg. Ugh. None of my regular movie-friends wanted to join me (one said "I'd rather see Spiderverse another time" which is fair enough I guess...) so I went with my two kids, aged 15 and 19.

Guess what happened: all three of us had a blast with it. Sure, you can nitpick this one to death and argue endlessly over plotholes. That's actually true of all Indy films by the way, back to Raiders even. Remember Dr. Jones hitching across the Mediterranean on the deck of a submarine? But Ford is Jones in this one, whether you count it as Mangold's fan-fiction or not. And he is great. The film is solid entertainment.

I saw my kids having fun and rejoiced with them. And I wondered if maybe my diminishing return with these films has had more to do with my age at the time of seeing them, than with the actual quality of the films. My experiences in this world have made it more difficult for me to suspend disbelief, and that will have influenced my immersion and enjoyment.

My youngest hasn't seen any of the other Indies yet. I'm going to remedy that ... and I'll make sure to be sitting next to him. And watch.