Criterion: KILLER OF SHEEP Headlines May 2025 Releases

Arriving in May 2025 from The Criterion Collection, Charles Burnett's superb Killer of Sheep promises to disturb and startle.

British comedies do not get more British than Bruce Robinson's Withnail and I and How to Get Ahead in Advertising while Richard Lester's deliriously entertaining The Three Musketeers/The Four Musketeers have proved their staying power over the decades. On a different note, Abbas Kiarostami's The Wind Will Carry Us is aptly described by Criterion as "a meditative masterpiece set in rural Iran."

Two more undoubtedly striking 4K UHD upgrades are heading our way: Jacques Demy's delightful musical The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and Norman Jewison's dramatic In the Heat of the Night, featuring great performances by Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger. Visit the official Criterion site for more information and to place your orders. Note also that the site is offering 30% off on all their 4K UHD discs, including preorders through Sunday, February 17. I've already gone broke placing my order!