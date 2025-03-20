GODZILLA VS. BIOLLANTE Roars Onto 4K UHD from Criterion

Streaming might be the future, but physical media is still the present -- for movie lovers, anyway. It's also awesome, depending on the title, the label, and the release, so join us as we take a look at the new 4K UHDs, Blu-rays, and DVDs heading your way. Now keep reading as we explore... the Criterion Collection's new 4K UHD of Godzilla vs. Biollante

Tired of being tempted to shell out a hundred bucks or more for an old Echo Bridge Blu-ray of Godzilla vs. Biollante? Boy, do I have some good news for you. The good folks over at the Criterion Collection have continued their Godzilla love with a new 4K UHD release of the 1989 kaiju classic. Is "classic" too strong a word for a film about Godzilla fighting a giant plant? Hell no, because this movie rocks.

Five years after Godzilla was tricked and trapped inside an active volcano, various governments are still vying for control of the monster's cells. Dr. Genshiro Shiragami and his daughter, Erika, are working in the Middle Eastern country of Saradia to merge those cells with plants in the hopes of crafting desert-friendly crops, but a terrorist attack leaves the project in ruins and young Erika dead. Distraught, Genshiro returns to Japan and grieves like a normal person.

Just kidding! Genshiro merges Godzilla's cells with those of both a rose and his dead daughter, as you do, resulting in a sentient rose bush that grows to enormous size complete with long, tentacle-like vines that have teethy maws at their tips. One thing leads to the next, and soon Godzilla is freed from his fiery slumber by greedy humans leading to urban destruction and epic battles between the two gigantic beasts.

The core story for Godzilla vs. Biollante came about after Toho held a public contest, and honestly more big franchises should have the courage to open up their IP to a rabid fanbase. Big G fighting a flower might seem silly on the page, but writer/director Kazuki Omori plays it all with a serious tone and tangible emotion without sacrificing any of the fun these films bring at their best.

The film is the second entry in Godzilla's Heisei period after 1985's The Return of Godzilla, and it's an absolute blast, blending terrific kaiju action, gunfights and spy antics, human grief, and the dangers of genetic meddling into one hugely entertaining picture. The special effects and direction deliver thrilling beats both on land and off, and there's even a real beauty at times to Biollante's appearance. It's a film working across the board to thrill, entertain, and even offer up some thought-provoking commentary regarding the line between grieving father and absolute madman.

If you are one of the brave (and loaded) souls who paid a hefty price for the previous Blu-ray releases of the film, you'll still want to upgrade, as Criterion's 4K transfer is a noticeable improvement. Very minor issues (in my opinion) are evident, possibly due to digital restoration efforts, but by and large the image is more vibrant, more detailed, and more in tune with its darker scenes.

The special features include a new commentary by film historian Samm Deighan, who continues to be one of the best in the commentary business. She delivers an interesting and engaging listen -- a rarity for commentators reading a prepared, previously written track -- with plenty of details on the film, franchise, and various Godzilla eras. The Blu-ray also includes the following extras.

- The Making of Godzilla vs. Biollante [49:00] - A detailed featurette from 1993 exploring the film's narrative origins, the various filming techniques, deleted scenes, and more. It's always fun watching behind-the-scenes footage from a kaiju film.

- Behind the Design [3:01] - A short featurette about the creation and design of Biollante.

- Deleted special effects [6:45] - A silent reel showcasing unused footage featuring effects.

- Trailers and TV spots

