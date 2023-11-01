LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL Starring David Dastmalchian Acquired by IFC Films And Shudder
Late Night With The Devil, the new horror flick from Cameron and Colin Cairnes (100 Bloody Acres, Scare Campaign) and starring one of horror's dark princes, David Dastmalchian, has been picked up by IFC Films and Shudder.
A recent opening night film for Toronto After Dark where it won Best Feature Film and Best Lead Performance for Dastmalchian among other awards, Late Night With The Devil had its premiere at SXSW where our own Josh caught the film.
Fans of projectile viscous fluids and creepy crawlies getting under their skin will be delighted with what this film has to offer... it really nails the balance between dread and outrageous visceral horror elements that few films do well.
IFC Films will release Late Night With The Devil in theaters in North America, UK and Ireland. Shudder will follow up with streaming. There was no announced release date
IFC Films and Shudder Acquire Image Nation Abu Dhabi andSpooky Pictures’ Acclaimed Supernatural ThrillerLATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL Starring David DastmalchianIFC Films and Shudder announced today that they have acquired the rights to Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Spooky Pictures’ supernatural horror Late Night with the Devil. The rights will cover North America, UK and Ireland, with plans to release the film exclusively in theaters. The film will stream on Shudder at a later date.Written, directed and edited by Australian filmmakers Cameron and Colin Cairnes (100 Bloody Acres, Scare Campaign), the film stars David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, Oppenheimer) who plays the charismatic Late-Night talk show host Jack Delroy, whose live broadcast unexpectedly unleashes evil into the nation’s living rooms.Late Night with the Devil premiered at SXSW to critical acclaim and has since been a fan favorite at Fantasia Festival in Montreal, Sydney Film Festival, BIFAN in Korea, Sitges, London Film Festival, Toronto After Dark, among others. The film recently won Best Screenplay at Sitges Film Festival, and numerous accolades at Toronto After Dark, including Best Feature Film and Best Lead Performance for Dastmalchian. The film currently has a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.“Late Night With The Devil is an exhilarating demonstration of how the horror genre continues to present new and exciting storytelling. We’re delighted to partner with Cameron and Colin, Image Nation, and Spooky Pictures on the release of the film as we continue to work with some of the industry’s most talented filmmakers,” said Emily Gotto, Shudder’s VP of Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions. “Following its massive success during its run at SXSW, BFI London Film Festival, Sitges Film Festival and many more, we have no doubt that audiences will be enthralled by the film’s supernatural thrills and David’s electrifying performance.”Filmmakers Colin and Cameron Cairnes said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with IFC Films and Shudder to share Late Night with the Devil with wider audiences around the globe. The success of the film’s international festival run has exceeded our wildest expectations and we can’t wait to embark on the next exciting phase of the movie’s journey with these fantastic partners.”David Dastmalchian, actor and producer on the film said, "Playing Jack Delroy in Late Night with the Devil was a once-in-a-lifetime role that haunted me and changed the way I look at my work forever. IFC Films and Shudder are the perfect partners to bring this film to audiences. I'm so grateful to the Cairnes brothers for their craftsmanship and to all of the festival fans who have created an incredible rumble about Late Night with the Devil!"The film is produced by Derek Dauchy, Mat Govoni, Steven Schneider, Roy Lee, Adam White, John Molloy and David Dastmalchian for Image Nation Abu Dhabi, Spooky Pictures, Future Pictures and Good Fiend Films.The deal for the film was negotiated by Cinetic Media on behalf of the filmmakers and Emily Gotto and Adam Koehler on behalf of IFC Films and Shudder. AGC is representing international sales of the film at AFM.
