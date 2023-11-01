LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL Starring David Dastmalchian Acquired by IFC Films And Shudder

Late Night With The Devil, the new horror flick from Cameron and Colin Cairnes (100 Bloody Acres, Scare Campaign) and starring one of horror's dark princes, David Dastmalchian, has been picked up by IFC Films and Shudder.

A recent opening night film for Toronto After Dark where it won Best Feature Film and Best Lead Performance for Dastmalchian among other awards, Late Night With The Devil had its premiere at SXSW where our own Josh caught the film.

Fans of projectile viscous fluids and creepy crawlies getting under their skin will be delighted with what this film has to offer... it really nails the balance between dread and outrageous visceral horror elements that few films do well.

IFC Films will release Late Night With The Devil in theaters in North America, UK and Ireland. Shudder will follow up with streaming. There was no announced release date