MOTELX 2022: Argento's DARK GLASSES And Cervera's HUESERA Among First Titles

Our friends at MOTELX, Lisbon International Horror Film Festival, in Portugal are gearing up for this year's edition of their tremendous event.

Today's announcement includes some of the titles playing at this year's festival, a book launch about Portuguese horror cinema, and their traditional warm-up events leading up to the festival.

Argento's Dark Glasses leads an international charge of genre cinema. It will be joined by Michel Hazanavicius' Final Cut, Holy Spider by Ali Abbasi, Huesera by Michelle Garza Cervera, Hunt by Lee Jung-jae and Wolfskin by Jacques Molitor.

On the local side there will be the world premiere of Criança Lobo by Frederico Serra, a folk horror about a legend in a scary Portuguese village, and Os Demónios do Meu Avô by Nuno Beato, the first stop motion animation feature film made in Portugal.

Staying with the locals, and something we're super interested in knowing if there is or will ever be an English translation for, is the launch of a new book put out by the festival called MOTELX's Lost Room: The Films of Portuguese Horror (1911-2006). The book traces the history of horror cinema in Portugal, from the first horror film made in 1911, Os Crimes de Diogo Alves by João Tavares, right up until a year before the launch of MOTELX itself in 2007. The book “closes a decade of research that began in 2009 while looking for the roots of a hypothetical national horror”. That would be fascinating to read.

Of course we cannot write about the festival without talking about the other events the festival hosts outside of its official program of films. There will be a screening of the silent film Os Crimes de Diogo Alves with a live accompaniment of music from Bernardo Sassetti, in memory of Portuguese pianist who dearly loved the film.

Another music and film event will be the screening of the 1926 film O Fauno das Montanhas by Manuel Luís Vieira with live music by Orquestra Metropolitana de Lisboa. Finally, as the anniversary of Nosferatu continues so do the tributes at festivals around the World. MOTELX is hosting an immersive audiovisual experience around the film’s imagery, at Convento São Pedro de Alcântara, and there will be an outdoor screening of What We Do In the Shadows at Largo Trindade Coelho.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. We will have more to announce as the festival nears.