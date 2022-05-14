RESURRECTION Teaser: Rebecca Hall Tears up Then Tears it up in Andrew Seman's Psychological Thriller

Andrew Seman’s psychological thriller Ressurection will be released by IFC Films in theaters and on-demand August 5th.

The teaser trailer was released yesterday and holy moly, does Rebecca Hall completely own this. Wow! It's going to play at Fantasia this Summer; hopefully the week that I'm there. Fingers crossed.

Andrew Seman’s jaw-dropping sophomore feature, RESURRECTION which had its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Margaret (Rebecca Hall) leads a successful and orderly life, perfectly balancing the demands of her busy career and single parenthood to her fiercely independent daughter Abbie. Everything is under control. But that careful balance is upended when an unwelcome shadow from her past, David (Tim Roth) returns, carrying with him the horrors of Margaret’s past. Battling her rising fear, Margaret must confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades who has come to conclude their unfinished business.

Resurrection when it premiered at Sundance. You will find his full review here, but a quick excerpt from his gushing review

... it’s Hall’s note-perfect, awe-inspiring performance as a woman breaking under the wrenching, unquantifiable weight of guilt, trauma, and loss that makes Resurrection an irresistible watch from the moment she enters the frame in the opening moments through the last, deliberately ambiguous image.

Shudder will stream in November 2022.