Fantasia 2022: Final Wave Includes Cannes Closer NEXT SOHEE, Tribeca Winner HUESERA, And More...

We are mere weeks away from the 26th edition, the once again in person edition of the Fantasia International Film Festival - summer camp for film genre nerds! And with only a couple weeks to go it is time for the final wave of films in this year's program!

Next Sohee, the South Korean drama thriller starring Bae Doona that closed Critic's Week at Cannes will close this year's festival. Halina Reijn’s Bodies Bodies Bodies has been selected to also help close out the last night.

The Elderly, a new horror flick from Raul Cerezo and Fernando Gonzalez Gomez, directors of the ride share horror filck La Pasajera will have its world premiere at the festival. Sticking with Spanish language film we are happy to see that Michelle Garza Cervera's Tribeca winning film Huesera will be coming to the festival.

There is a plethora of new and standout titles from the circuit this year coming to Fantasia. Everything you need to know about this final wave of films is in the massive gallery below.

Michel Hazanavicius’ FINAL CUT, Yuki Tanada’s MY BROKEN MARIKO, Raúl Cerezo & Fernando González Gómez’s THE ELDERLY, Park Dae-min’s SPECIAL DELIVERY, Denis Côté’s THAT KIND OF SUMMER, Halina Reijn’s BODIES BODIES BODIES, Wai Ka-Fai’s DETECTIVE VS. SLEUTHS, Dario Argento’s DARK GLASSES and Shuichi Okita’s THE FISH TALE are among the wealth of final titles announced for Fantasia’s 26th edition.

The Fantasia International Film Festival will be celebrating its 26th Anniversary in Montreal this summer, taking place from July 14 – August 3, with its Frontières International Co-Production Market being held July 21 – 24. Screenings, panels and special events will be taking place at the Concordia Hall and J.A. de Sève cinemas, with additional screens at the Cinémathèque Québécoise, Cinéma du Musée and the McCord Museum. Ticket pre-sales will open on July 9, at 1PM.

The festival is proud to announce a massive new assortment of feature films, along with details on scheduled panels, talks, tributes, and special events. In addition, the festival website is now live with the complete lineup of over 130 features and 200+ shorts available to be explored.