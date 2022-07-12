BODIES BODIES BODIES Trailer, Piling Into Cinemas Starting August 5th

When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.

Halina Reijn's horror flick Bodies Bodies Bodies opens in select cinemas on August 5th with a larger rollout the week after. A new trailer arrived this morning, check it out down below.

Our own Josh caught the film when it premiered at SXSW and was promptly swooped up by distributor A24. You can read his full review here, if you wish.

Fun, funny, surprising, and occasionally even scary, Bodies Bodies Bodies will definitely scratch the itch for genre film fans looking for something to keep them guessing. Not quite horror and not quite comedy, but somewhere in between, this bloody mystery is just the ticket for people whose love language is watching rich, drugged-out brats turn on each other at the drop of a hat.

Bodies Bodies Bodies stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, with Lee Pace and Pete Davidson.