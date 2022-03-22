Fantaspoa 2022: Brazilian Genre Fest Returns In-Person, Announces First Wave

Tremendous news for our friends at Fantaspoa. After two years of virtual festivals Fantaspoa is returning to the in-person format. And, having learned from the previous two years, the festival will still offer part of its program online for viewers in Brazil.

The festival have announced the first wave of titles for this year's edition as well as revealing the poster. This year's poster features Nosferatu, this being the film's centennial anniversary. Nosferatu will be the opening film of the festival, with a brand new soundtrack from musician Carlos Ferreira. The kung-fu stoner comedy The Smoke Master will be the closing night film.

Other films in the first wave include the very popular Spanish horror flick, Jacinto. Festival standouts like What Josiah Saw, Baby Assassins, The Beta Test and Hotel Poseidon are also playing at the festival. We're waiting to share with you our thoughts on Fabian Forte's Legions. These are all in the first wave of 40 titles, with more to come as the festival nears next month.