BABY ASSASSINS 2: Watch The New Trailer For Hit Japanese Slacker Action Comedy. Coming Soon from Well Go USA And HI-YAH!

There’s a real chemistry between the emo Mahiro and the hyperactive girly-girl Chisato, so much so that 3 minutes of watching them chug mountains of ice cream is ridiculously entertaining. However, when the clock strikes “kill”, they are all business and the kicks, punches, and bullets fly with astonishing results. Action director Sonomura Kensuke returns after the first film with the remit to kick things up a notch, and these fights definitely deliver, including the best Japanese mascot fight I have probably ever seen (sorry Yakuza Apocalypse). The action dazzles for sure, but it is well matched with the biting comedy and incredible timing of Sakamoto’s rapid-fire comedic script and instinct for conflict.

There’s an energy to Baby Assassins 2 (Babies) that is hard to match and impossible to ignore. The film fan in me regrets that someday these babies will have to grow up, but there is also excitement at where this franchise can go if it continues to grace us with dizzying marvels like this.