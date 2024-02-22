BABY ASSASSINS 2: Watch The New Trailer For Hit Japanese Slacker Action Comedy. Coming Soon from Well Go USA And HI-YAH!
After being suspended from their agency due to a rules violation, two highly skilled teenage assassins are forced to get “real” jobs to make ends meet. But while the elite duo is forbidden from executing targets or enemies under any circumstances, two aspiring rival hitmen decide to eliminate the competition while they’re vulnerable—leading to a lightning-fast showdown between trained killers.
Hugo Sakamoto has returned with another installment of his slacker action comedy films, Baby Assassins. BA2 is coming to Blu-ray & Digital on April 2nd. If you're a subscriber to Hi-YAH! is will stream exclusively there beginning July 2nd. Oh-uh! That's so far away!
There is a new trailer just out today. Check it out down below.
BABY ASSASSINS 2 debuts on Digital and Blu-ray™ April 2 from Well Go USA Entertainment, and “once again deliver[s] the gold standard for bloody and hilarious slacker action/comedies.” (Film School Rejects) After the agency suspends its top assassins, aspiring hitmen decide to eliminate them—leading to a lightning-fast showdown between trained killers. Hugo SAKAMOTO (Baby Assassins) returns to the director’s chair for the “reliably funny, sometimes downright hysterical” (The Spool), action-packed sequel and brings back Akari TAKAISHI and Saori IZAWA from the original, along with “fantastic fight choreography” (/Film) by Kensuke Sonomura (Bad City, Hydra). BABY ASSASSINS 2 also stars Atomu MIZUISHI (Baby Assassins), Tomo NAKAI (Sayonara Girls.), Tsubasa TOBINAGA (Baby Assassins), Tetsu WATANABE (A Janitor), Joey Tee (Samurai Marathon) and Tatsuomi HAMADA (The Memory Eraser).
Our own Josh caught BA2 at Fantasia in the Summer. Find his full review here.
There’s a real chemistry between the emo Mahiro and the hyperactive girly-girl Chisato, so much so that 3 minutes of watching them chug mountains of ice cream is ridiculously entertaining. However, when the clock strikes “kill”, they are all business and the kicks, punches, and bullets fly with astonishing results. Action director Sonomura Kensuke returns after the first film with the remit to kick things up a notch, and these fights definitely deliver, including the best Japanese mascot fight I have probably ever seen (sorry Yakuza Apocalypse). The action dazzles for sure, but it is well matched with the biting comedy and incredible timing of Sakamoto’s rapid-fire comedic script and instinct for conflict.There’s an energy to Baby Assassins 2 (Babies) that is hard to match and impossible to ignore. The film fan in me regrets that someday these babies will have to grow up, but there is also excitement at where this franchise can go if it continues to grace us with dizzying marvels like this.
