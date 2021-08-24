CRABS!: An Ode to a Horror Classic And a Wee Bit of Blood in Our First Look

Our friends at Raven Banner Entertainment have given us the first look at Pierce Berolzheimer's debut feature film 'Crabs!'.

A horde of murderous crab monsters descend on a sleepy coastal town on Prom night, and only a ragtag group of outcasts can save the day.

Crabs! is premiering at the UK's FrightFest this Thursday August 26th. Short and sweet it gets to the point and it looks like we should expect lots of blood! Glorious. And there is no escaping the nod to a horror classic any time something like this happens in this clip. That is a-okay by us.

Crabs! stars Jessica Morris, Dylan Riley Snyder, Robert Craighead and Allie Jennings.