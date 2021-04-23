Now Streaming: THE MAN WHO SOLD HIS SKIN and Other Oscar Nominees

With each passing year, the Academy Awards accumulate more baggage -- some undeniably good, some undeniably bad, much undeniably irrelevant -- yet every year I find myself sucked back into orbit around the nominees, the awards show, the winners, and the inevitable slings and arrows that follow the surprises and snubs.

As the managing editor of a site that is primarily devoted to genre fare, especially indie films and international features, I endeavor to keep my personal preferences on the back burner, but that inevitably seeps out, as evidenced here in this article, intended to round up nominated films that have made their way to one streaming service or another.

We link below to reviews that have been published by our writers, as well as personal notes/short reactions on a few of the films that we haven't seen and/or reviewed yet.

I'm not sure how it is that the Hulu streaming service ended up with all the Academy Award nominees for Best International Feature this year, but it has made it more convenient (and economically feasible) for me to cover and catch up with those titles. (And the service even provides a handy link for all the nominees now on Hulu.) As to the show itself, which begins on Sunday, April 25, at 20:00 EST, it will be available free on ABC News Live via The Roku Channel, which means you don't have to buy an antenna during a pandemic to watch, you just need a television of some sort and a Roku.

----------

Now Streaming: Academy Award Nominees

----------

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Another Round - reviewed by Kurt Halfyard -- Now on Hulu

Better Days - covered by yours truly -- Now on Hulu

Collective - covered by yours truly - Now on Hulu

The Man Who Sold His Skin - Now on Hulu

A Syrian refugee, desperate to reunite with the love of his life, who has now married someone else (?!), agrees to a famed artist's request to tattoo a visa on his back and show it off on public exhibition. To be frank, I've only watched the first 45 minutes; it's very stylish but tough sledding to get past the romantic yearning that may be unrequited without much else to recommend it beyond outrage at the wealthy. Probably not for me.

Quo Vadis, Aida? - reviewed by Dustin Chang - Now on Hulu

BEST PICTURE

The Father - Now on VOD

Anthony Hopkins gives an exceptional performance in a very clever picture, written and directed by Florian Zeller.

Judas and the Black Messiah - reviewed by Jim Tudor - Now on VOD

Mank - Now on Netflix

David Fincher's elegant visuals complement the top-flight performances by Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried. It's a cinephile's dream and/or nightmare.

Minari - reviewed by Dustin Chang - Now on VOD

Nomadland - reviewed by Shelagh Rowan-Legg - Now on Hulu

Promising Young Woman - reviewed by Mel Valentin - Now on VOD

Sound of Metal - Now on Amazon Prime

Riz Ahmed is very good as a stubborn musician who gradually opens up to new possibilities.

The Trial of the Chicago Seven - Now on Netflix

The usual Aaron Sorkin shtick, this time in the guise of a dynamic civics lesson.

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Collective - covered by yours truly - Now on Hulu

Crip Camp - Now on Netflix

The title may sound offensive, but very appealing characters who just happen to be disabled hold attention until the film develops into something else entirely unexpected.

The Mole Agent - covered by yours truly - Now on Hulu

My Octopus Teacher - Now on Netflix

Time - Now on Amazon Prime

An enduring quest for justice is handled adroitly and artfully by filmmaker Garrett Bradley.

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Onward - reviewed by Mel Valentin - Now on Disney+

Over the Moon - reviewed by yours truly - Now on Netflix

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon - reviewed by yours truly - Now on Netflix

Soul - reviewed by yours truly - Now on Disney+

Wolfwalkers - Now on Apple +

Tomm Moore (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea) strikes again! Marvelously refreshing, legendary tale is infused with inventive art and sparkling characters.

BEST SHORTS

Animated - reviewed by yours truly - Now on VOD

Documentary - reviewed by yours truly - Now on VOD

Live-Action - reviewed by yours truly - Now on VOD

Now Streaming covers international and indie genre films and TV shows that are available on legal streaming services.

