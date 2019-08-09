SYNCHRONIC: Our First Look at Anthony Mackie And Jamie Dornan in Benson & Moorehead's Sci-Fi Thriller

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan in Synchronic the upcoming flick from the dynamic duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead (Resolution, Spring and The Endless).

The actors play two New Orleans paramedics who encounter a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug and whose friendship and families are ripped apart by the mysterious pill’s bizarre effects. “In a movie with a lot of mysteries to be solved, Anthony and Jamie gave two heartbreaking, funny, beautifully human performances that keep it all feeling natural,” Benson and Moorhead tell EW , via email. “And they were lovely to work with throughout, which for two indie film directors stepping into a larger puzzle-box of a movie and trying to keep it personal, frightening, and exciting, was a wonderful gift.”

And now we wait.