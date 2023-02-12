Rotterdam 2023: What The Audiences Liked Best

Before we go into the list, here's how people voted this year. In the past, you voted upon leaving a screening by tearing a piece of paper at the number you wanted to give to the film:

5: -very good

4: -good

3: -fair

2: -bad

1: -very bad

Those numbers haven't changed, but the method of voting has. Tickets are acquired online, and linked to an email address. After a film for which you bought a ticket has finished, you get sent an email with a link to vote, and it can only be used once for each ticket you bought. Did this change the ratings given to films? Hard to say. There may bes a difference in awarding a film immediately after seeing it, or doing it the evening after.

Voting in general was generous this year. Two films got the incredible score of 4.8 out of 5. Just think: there's always that one person who gets rubbed the wrong way and gives a "1", even at a great film. You need 16 people voting a "5" to offset that vote to achieve an average of 4.8, so averages like those are pretty incredible!

And it didn't stop at those two. Every film in the top-10 scored 4.6 or higher. Out of the festival's entire program this year (250 features and shorts), 73 films got higher than a 4.0, which means there was an amazing choice of crowdpleasers.