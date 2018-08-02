PUPPET MASTER THE LITTLEST REICH: Watch The Red Band Trailer

After an extremely short sprint on the festival circuit RLJ Entertainment is brining the latest chapter of the Puppet Master franchiese, The Littlest Reich, to US cinemas, VOD and Digital HD on August 17th.

A red band trailer was released today. Check it out below.

When Edgar decides to sell a nefarious looking puppet at a convention, all hell breaks loose when the puppets come alive and go on a killing spree.

Puppet Master The Littlest Reich stars Thomas Lennon, Jenny Pellicer, Nelson Franklin, Charlyne Yi, Michael Pare, Barbara Crampton, and Udo Kier

Sonny Laguna & Tommy Wiklund (Wither) directed from a script written by S. Craig Zahler (Bone Tomahawk and Brawl in Cell Block 99).