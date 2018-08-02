Fantasia Coverage All Reviews Weird Features Teaser Trailers Crime Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

PUPPET MASTER THE LITTLEST REICH: Watch The Red Band Trailer

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
PUPPET MASTER THE LITTLEST REICH: Watch The Red Band Trailer
After an extremely short sprint on the festival circuit RLJ Entertainment is brining the latest chapter of the Puppet Master franchiese, The Littlest Reich, to US cinemas, VOD and Digital HD on August 17th. 
 
A red band trailer was released today. Check it out below. 
 
When Edgar decides to sell a nefarious looking puppet at a convention, all hell breaks loose when the puppets come alive and go on a killing spree.
 
Puppet Master The Littlest Reich stars Thomas Lennon, Jenny Pellicer, Nelson Franklin, Charlyne Yi, Michael Pare, Barbara Crampton, and Udo Kier
 
Sonny Laguna & Tommy Wiklund (Wither) directed from a script written by S. Craig Zahler (Bone Tomahawk and Brawl in Cell Block 99).
 
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Sonny LagunaTommy WiklundS. Craig ZahlerThomas LennonUdo KierCharlyne YiMichael ParéHorror

More about Wither

More about Bone Tomahawk

More about Brawl in Cell Block 99

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.