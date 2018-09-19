PUPPET MASTER: THE LITTLEST REICH: DVD Giveaway

Toronto Film Festival Coverage Comedies Hollywood Interviews Festival Features Indie Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Next Tuesday Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich will be available on in the U.S. on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD/Blu-ray Combo on September 25th, thanks to RLJE Films.
In PUPPET MASTER: THE LITTLEST REICH, Edgar (Thomas Lennon), recently divorced, returns to his childhood home where he finds a nefarious looking puppet in his deceased brother’s room. He decides to sell the doll for some quick cash at a small-town convention celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the infamous Toulon Murders. All hell breaks loose when a strange force animates the puppets at the convention, setting them on a bloody killing spree that’s motivated by an evil as old as time.
Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich is the first feature film that Sonny Laguna and Tommy Wiklund have made outside of their homeland of...?