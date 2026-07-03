ScreenAnarchy's Top 10 Films Of The First Half Of 2026

We are halfway through 2026 already, a year which has been shaping up so far as an interesting one to say the least. I have already heard several people say they like the first half of 2026 better than all of 2025. Strong words!And July also means that we can once more make a Top 10 list. This time, 23 of our writers contributed, and they created a huge list of 75 titles. That's the kind of numbers we normally only get at the end of a year!As always, don't take the list too seriously. The choices here are very subjective, and our writers haven't seen all the films in the list (yet). So what does this Top 10 tell you, as a reader? Well... it tells you which of the generally-well-known films we liked the most. But in the lower regions of the list there will be plenty of titles which have only been seen by one or two of us, at a festival perhaps, films which have yet to reach your country. Therefore, you can also consider this list as a "what's coming?" guide for the second half of the year.Without further ado, here's our list, and we start with the 'runners-up' from 20 till 11. So if you clicked on this article thinking thatwas our favorite title this year so far, don't get too furious when you find out it isn't so. We are just ribbing a bit with the cover image. Great film though!The top 10 films each get their own tab in this gallery. Click on the edge of the pictures to cycle through them, or on the thumbnails below to go straight to that tab.



Blake Simons, Rino Lu, Jim Tudor, Lia Matthew Brown, Ernesto Zelaya Miñano, Kurt Halfyard, Dustin Chang, Michele "Izzy" Galgana, Peter Martin, George Bate, Daniel Eagan, Mel Valentin, Rob Hunter, Kyle Logan, James Marsh, Lou Cai, Simon Ramshaw, Olga Artemyeva, Theodoor Steen, Shelagh Rowan-Legg, J Hurtado and Martin Kudlac contributed to this story.