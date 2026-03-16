Opening This Week: READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME, PROJECT HAIL MARY

Now that awards season has concluded with the presentation of the 98th Academy Awards, more horror beckons, along with a lovely variety of genre films. Here is what's opening this week in movie theaters.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

The film opens March 20, only in movie theaters, via Searchlight Pictures.

Official synopsis: "Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game -- and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all."

Look for our review later this week.

Project Hail Mary

The film opens March 20, only in movie theaters, via Amazon MGM Studios.

Official synopsis: "Believe in the Hail Mary. Project Hail Mary, starring Academy Award® nominee Ryan Gosling and directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmakers Phil Lord & Christopher Miller."

Look for our review later this week.

Do Not Enter

The film opens March 20, only in movie theaters, via Lionsgate.

Official synopsis: "The Creepers are thrill-seeking urban explorers who love pushing things to the edge, and their latest stunt - livestreaming from New Jersey's abandoned Paragon Hotel - is their biggest yet. With its mobster past, supposed ghosts, and rumored stash of $300 million, the Paragon is catnip to the Creepers, a surefire way to increase their fanbase. But fear has other plans. Daring to enter the Paragon, not heeding the warnings, the Creepers fend off deadly rivals while supernatural creatures stalk them from the shadows, testing their endurance, sanity, and willingness to pay fame's heavy price."

Look for our review later this week.

The next three films have all been seen by our reviewers already at various film festivals.

Miroirs No. 3

The film opens March 20, only in movie theaters, via 1-2 Special.

Official synopsis: "During a weekend trip to the countryside, Laura, a young piano student from Berlin, miraculously survives a shocking car crash. Awakening in a nearby house, Laura finds herself in the care of a local woman,who tends to her with motherly devotion . As she recuperates, Laura begins to integrate herself into the lives of the woman and her initially reluctant husband and son. By turns haunted and hopeful, Laura and her adopted family reawaken to the world and come to find a strange harmony together. However, they cannot outrun the ghosts of the past, which begin to stir, as acclaimed director Christian Petzold (Phoenix, Transit) spins a modern gothic fairytale about the lies we tell ourselves and the strange ways that grief, connection, and humanity bind and sustain us."

Our review by Dustin Chang: " A compact, masterful film, with affecting performances. It is one of the year's best."

Tow

The film opens March 20, only in movie theaters, via Roadside Attractions.

Official synopsis: "Based on a true story, Tow follows Amanda Ogle (Byrne), a woman living in her aging Toyota Camry on the streets of Seattle. When her car -- her only lifeline -- is stolen and impounded, Amanda is thrust into a relentless legal battle against an indifferent system. What begins as a fight to reclaim her car evolves into a deeply human story of resilience, dignity, and the power of one woman's voice in the face of systemic failure."

Our review by Olga Artemyeva: "Tow is, first and foremost, a human story, both simple and complex - once again, just like it usually is in life. The choice to avoid trivialisms, both narratively and aesthetically, parallels the general statement the authors seem to be making here regarding the dangers of stereotyping human experiences."

Two Prosecutors

The film opens March 20, only in movie theaters, via Janus Films.

Official synopsis: "The latest film from the great Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa (My Joy) is a scalpel-precise tale of the horrors of totalitarian bureaucracy. Adapting a novel by Soviet writer and political prisoner Georgy Demidov, set in the Soviet Union in 1937, Loznitsa follows the attempts of an idealistic government-appointed prosecutor (Alexander Kuznetsov) to expose the mistreatment of a dissident Bolshevik writer who has been jailed and tortured without evidence of wrongdoing. As he gradually comes to realize, the lack of cause for the man's imprisonment is hardly unique under Stalin's regime, and the neophyte lawyer may be putting himself in danger by exposing his own moral righteousness. Loznitsa constructs his story with a patient yet unmistakable sense of mounting dread, focusing on the devastating minutiae that allows fascism to function in our world."

Our review by Olga Artemyeva: "Certain moments almost play out as a situational comedy in Two Prosecutors, which only serves to increase the terror it generally evokes.

"There are different types of hell, and not all of them come equipped with fire pits and torture devices, not from the beginning, at least. Some actually start in office spaces and involve copious amounts of paperwork."

But that's definitely not all. Here are five more (?!) genre films are heading for release.

Late Shift

The film opens March 20, only in movie theaters, via Music Box Films.

Official synopsis: "With a warm smile and positive attitude, Floria (Leonie Benesch, The Teachers' Lounge) arrives at the surgical ward of the Swiss hospital where she works as a nurse on the overnight shift. With one colleague out sick and no replacement on deck, just two nurses and a nervous trainee will have to cover more than two dozen patients. The doctors to whom the nurses are supposed to defer are nowhere to be found. Floria juggles endless tasks: administering medication, updating charts, soothing patients, answering phones, and managing complaints. Surrounded by fluorescent lights, the steady beeping of monitors, and echoing footsteps, Floria struggles to fight off exhaustion and maintain her professional demeanor. Every second counts, and every interruption could mean the difference between life and death.

"Director Petra Volpe (The Divine Order) skillfully uses real-time tension to examine the emotional cost of frontline care work and the quiet, unglamorous triumph of keeping people alive in a pitiless system. Late Shift is a portrait of everyday courage, both an homage to nurses and a rousing call to address the global staffing shortage in the industry."

Vampires of the Velvet Lounge

The film opens March 20, only in movie theaters, via Strand Releasing.

Official synopsis: "A coven of vampires is hunting on dating apps where they meet vampire hunters and schedule dates. The nights that unfold are action-packed modern horror madness."

The Cure (2026)

The film opens March 20, only in movie theaters, via Vertical Entertainment.

Unofficial synopsis: "Follows Ally Braun (Samantha Cochran), an adopted 16-year-old suffering from a mysterious illness who discovers her biotech billionaire parents (David Dastmalchian and Ashley Greene) are harvesting her blood for sinister purposes."

Marc by Sofia

The film opens March 20, only in movie theaters, via A24 Films.

Official synopsis: "An intimate documentary portrait of Marc Jacobs directed by his friend and collaborator of over three decades, Sofia Coppola."

The Pout-Pout Fish

The film opens March 20, only in movie theaters, via Viva Pictures.

Official synopsis: "Based on the New York Times bestselling book, The Pout-Pout Fish brings to life the hilarious and heartwarming story of an unlikely duo, Mr. Fish (voiced by Nick Offerman) and Pip (voiced by Nina Oyama), who embark on an epic undersea quest to find a legendary fish that could save their homes.

Featuring a star-studded voice cast including Nick Offerman, Nina Oyama, Miranda Otto, Remy Hii, Jordin Sparks, and Amy Sedaris, this feel-good animated adventure will make a splash with audiences of all ages.

Directed by Ricard Cussó and Rio Harrington, and written by Elise Allen, Elie Choufany, and Dominic Morris, The Pout-Pout Fish celebrates the power of friendship, courage, and spreading happiness - no matter how deep the ocean goes."

Opening This Week celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

