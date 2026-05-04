Opening This Week: THE SHEEP DETECTIVES Investigate, COUPLES WEEKEND Argues, SILENT FRIEND Enchants

Collectively, our site looks at everything through our eyes as genre-movie devotees. That can make for some very odd weeks as we roundup what's opening this week at movie theaters. Case in point: this week!

The Sheep Detectives

The film opens Friday, May 8, only in movie theaters, via Amazon MGM Studios. Visit their official site for locations and showtimes.

We're suckers for sheep around here. Of course. Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "In this witty, new breed of mystery, George (Hugh Jackman) is a shepherd who reads detective novels to his beloved sheep every night, assuming they can't possibly understand. But when a mysterious incident disrupts life on the farm, the sheep realize they must become the detectives. As they follow the clues and investigate human suspects, they prove that even sheep can be brilliant crime-solvers."

Couples Weekend

The film opens Friday, May 8, only in movie theaters, via Voltage Pictures.

Our own Olga Artemyeva saw this film last year at the Tribeca Festival, when it was known as A Tree Fell in the Woods: "It's great that the authors are obviously sympathetic to all four main characters and don't demonize anyone here. That said, the general spiritual trajectory that seems to say that shit happens, mistakes can be made, and not liking yourself is a viable reason for cheating, comes off akin to the uplifting pep talks Debs and Mitch like so much - pleasant, but not necessarily connected to reality."

Official synopsis: "Four adults navigate deception and desire when a fallen tree on New Year's Eve triggers a chain of events that challenges their relationships and the lies they tell themselves and each other."

Silent Friend

The film opens Friday, May 8, only in movie theaters, via 1-2 Special.

My! The trailer looks magical. Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "At the heart of a German university grows a majestic ginkgo tree, its lifespan measured in centuries. As the years pass, the distinguished plant bears witness to the private lives of those who seek shade under its boundless branches, forming a nexus that connects three generations of students and teachers across time and space. In 2020, a visiting neuroscientist conducts a series of experiments into the possibilities of botanical consciousness. In 1972, a young student is profoundly changed by studying the behavior of a simple geranium. And in 1908, the university's first female student's photographic inquiries reveal sacred patterns of the universe hidden within the humblest of plants. Over time, each is transformed by the quiet, enduring, and mysterious power of nature.

"From Ildikó Enyedi, the director of Academy Award-nominated On Body and Soul, comes Silent Friend, an epic, awe-inspiring exploration of the natural world. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Tony Leung, Léa Seydoux and Venice Prize-winning newcomer Luna Wedler, Enyedi crafts a thoughtful meditation on the essential question of what it means to be human."

The Python Hunt

The film opens Friday, May 8, only in movie theaters, via Oscilloscope. Visit their official site for locations and showtimes.

Several years ago, the Peacock TV comedy/drama Killing It included a hunt for pythons in the Florida everglades as one of its plot points, which I thought sounded ridiculous at the time. Lo and behold, here is a documentary about the real-life competition and those who participate!

Official synopsis: "In an attempt to save the threatened ecosystem, the Florida government hosts an annual competition to remove invasive pythons from the Everglades. For ten grueling nights, python-mania overtakes the 'glades as an eclectic group of amateur hunters contends with unforgiving terrain, aggressive nocturnal creatures and their own desires and demons that push them into the swamp, searching for slithering glory."

Neglected

The film opens Friday, May 8, only in movie theaters, via Inaguaral Entertainment.

Official synopsis: "A detective discovers a serial killer has buried his son alive and must solve three murders to find him before he dies. Starring Josh Duhamel, Dylan Sprouse, Til Schweiger, and Elena Sanchez."

Opening This Week celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

