QUEENS OF THE DEAD Official Trailer: Tina Romero's Horror Comedy in Theaters Next Month!
Somehow we missed that the official trailer for Tina Romero's Queens of the Dead dropped yesterday. The horror comedy will shamble into theaters on Friday, October 24th. There are still some festival dates before that, check those out down below.
A zombie apocalypse breaks out in Brooklyn on the night of a giant warehouse party, where an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, and frenemies must put aside their drama and use their unique skills to fight against the brain-thirsty, scrolling undead.Festival datesBEYOND FESTSunday October 5th @ 6:15 pmAero Theatre, Los AngelesBROOKLYN HORROR FILM FESTIVALThursday, October 16th @ 8:35 pm / 8:50 pm / 9:05 pmNitehawk Cinema Williamsburg, BrooklynNEWFESTSaturday, October 18th @ 9:00 pmSVA Theatre, New York
