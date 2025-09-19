Toronto Film Festival Coverage Weird Features Indie Reviews Festival Reviews Festival Features

QUEENS OF THE DEAD Official Trailer: Tina Romero's Horror Comedy in Theaters Next Month!

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
QUEENS OF THE DEAD Official Trailer: Tina Romero's Horror Comedy in Theaters Next Month!
Somehow we missed that the official trailer for Tina Romero's Queens of the Dead dropped yesterday. The horror comedy will shamble into theaters on Friday, October 24th. There are still some festival dates before that, check those out down below. 
 
A zombie apocalypse breaks out in Brooklyn on the night of a giant warehouse party, where an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, and frenemies must put aside their drama and use their unique skills to fight against the brain-thirsty, scrolling undead.
 
Festival dates
 
BEYOND FEST﻿
﻿Sunday October 5th @ 6:15 pm﻿
﻿Aero Theatre, Los Angeles
 
﻿BROOKLYN HORROR FILM FESTIVAL﻿
﻿Thursday, October 16th @ 8:35 pm / 8:50 pm / 9:05 pm﻿
﻿Nitehawk Cinema Williamsburg, Brooklyn
 
NEWFEST﻿
﻿Saturday, October 18th @ 9:00 pm﻿
﻿SVA Theatre, New York
 
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Tina RomeroErin JudgeKaty O'BrianRiki LindhomeJack HavenComedyHorror

More about Queens of the Dead

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2025 ScreenAnarchy LLC.